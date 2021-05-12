Marnus Labuschagne Almost 'Bounces Out' English Batter In County Game, Fans Shocked: WATCH

Although Marnus Labuschagne wasn’t a part of the now postponed IPL 2021, he got a chance to display his cricketing skills in the ongoing English County Championship 2021. The summer in England is marked by the County Championship matches and recently fans witnessed a rare bowling sight by Marnus Labuschagne. He was a part of the Lancashire vs Glamorgan match of Group 3 in the championship that took place from May 6 - May 9.

Known for his noteworthy batting skills while playing for the Australian team, Labuschagne surprised the fans this time with his bowling skills on the field. Captain C Cook of the Glamorgan team handed the ball to Labuschagne who bowled a spell of 9 overs in the match. One over in particular caught everyone’s attention including the Glamorgan team members.

Marnus Labuschagne surprises everyone with his delivery

Marnus Labuschagne is an occasional right-arm leg-spin bowler but while bowling to Luke Wood, he delivered a sharp spin bouncer which surprised the batsman along with his Glamorgan teammates. Luke Wood managed to duck the ball at the right time. The captain of Glamorgan, C Cook is also the wicketkeeper for the team and managed to hold on to this unexpected delivery. Everyone was taken aback by this delivery and even the Twitter account of the County Championship shared this moment.

Lots of love for the wristspin bouncer 🥰



Marnus Labuschagne keeping the batsman on his toes#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/EMR1uLVDky — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 10, 2021

Marnus Labuschagne stats throughout the match

The Marnus Labuschagne stats for batting remained average in the match with the Australian scoring 12 runs from 38 balls. The Australian is known for facing James Anderson valiantly in the Ashes a few years ago. However, during the match, James Anderson got the better of him while taking his wicket. Anderson bowled 24 overs while taking 3 wickets and conceding 40 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne bowled a total of 9 overs, giving away 40 runs in the match. Glamorgan won the toss and chose to bat first putting up a score of 344 runs. In return, Lancashire scored 301 runs before the game ended in a draw due to the rain. So far, Labuschagne has played 2 matches in the County Championship while scoring 23 runs with an average of 11.50.

Marnus Labuschagne IPL 2021 bid

Earlier, the Marnus Labuschagne IPL 2021 journey couldn’t begin as he went unsold in the IPL 2021 auction. He was unsold after having a base price of INR 1 crore. He is still managing to entertain people through the English County Championship 2021.

Image Source: Marnus Labuschagne Twitter