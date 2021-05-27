Marnus Labuschagne Completes 4 Years Of Marriage, Here Is More On His Stunning Love Story

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has successfully managed to carve a niche for himself in Australia's star-studded batting order. The 26-year-old has already played a number of memorable knocks for his national side in his young career. Despite his unorthodox technique, the talented youngster has often got the better of the opposition's bowlers with his grit and determination. A number of fans have been curious to know more details about his personal life. The cricket star recently completed four years of marriage with his wife Rebekah.

Marnus Labuschagne wife - Rebekah Labuschagne

While the batsman has been rising through the ranks in the gentleman's game, his wife Rebekah Labuschagne has been a great support for him. Marnus and Rebekah tied the knot on May 26, 2017. She is often spotted in the stands, cheering for his husband during his cricketing assignments. The couple has successfully completed four years of marriage. The cricketer had taken to his social media accounts shared a stunning picture with his wife and mentioned that he is indeed a fortunate man.

It is believed that the Marnus Labuschagne wife was born on March 20, 1985 and the couple met for the first time in their teenage years at the Gateway Baptist Church in the Redlands area of Brisbane, being virtually childhood sweethearts. Their families are similar in their ideologies towards Christianity, which favoured their union.

Marnus Labuschagne net worth 2021 details

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Marnus Labuschagne net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.28 crore. The player's income comprises of the compensation he receives for representing Australia in international cricket. Moreover, he is a part of the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, and he is believed to take home a handsome paycheck for his stint with the T20 team.

Marnus Labuschagne house information

According to a report from realestate.com.au, Marnus and Rebekah own two houses in Brisbane’s bayside. The couple had purchased their Ormiston home in 2019 for around INR 6.66 crore. The five-bedroom house has a number of amenities including a swimming pool. Moreover, the batter has configured the house's triple garage for indoor cricket.

Marnus Labuschagne stats in international cricket

The Marnus Labuschagne stats in international cricket are a testament to his immense talent. The batsman has featured in 18 Test matches for Australia so far in his career and has amassed 1885 runs in the same at a magnificent average of 60.8. He has five hundreds and 10 half-centuries to his name in the longer format. Moreover, he has also 13 ODI appearances where he has 473 runs with one century and three fifties.

Disclaimer: The above Marnus Labuschagne net worth 2021 and Marnus Labuschagne house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Marnus Labuschagne Instagram