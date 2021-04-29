Marnus Labuschagne Controversially Takes Dig At Fans For Mocking IPL 2021 Snub

The IPL 2021 has seen some international players withdraw from the tournament due to the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus. However, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne feels that not being a part of the IPL 2021 was a blessing in disguise considering the return of his Australian teammates. Marnus Labuschagne, who wanted to be a part of the IPL 2021, did not receive any bid in the auction that was held in February.

Marnus Labuschagne's IPL 2021 snub "blessing in disguise"

Marnus Labuschagne was hoping to play in the IPL 2021 to display his calibre in a bid to get selected in Australia’s squad of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, he went unsold in the IPL 2021 auction after having a base price of INR 1 crore. In the hindsight, Labuschagne said that not getting selected in the IPL certainly looked like a blessing in disguise. He further admitted that he would have loved to play in the IPL since it’s a great tournament but if he was in the IPL, he would have been away from home. He addressed the ongoing situation saying that after looking at the conditions in India, the situation isn’t looking great. Labuschagne added by saying that he feels for the players, admitting that he hasn’t spoken to too many of his teammates that are feeling unsafe.

Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson withdraw after Andrew Tye

England batsman Liam Livingstone quit the Rajasthan Royals camp after bio-bubble fatigue while the Andrew Tye news of quitting the league followed after he got critical of the money that the franchises were spending on cricket in a time of crisis. After withdrawing from the IPL 2021, the latest Andrew Tye news is that he is currently under quarantine in a hotel in Sydney. The Royal Challengers Bangalore received a similar blow when Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson decided to quit the league citing personal reasons.

Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

R Ashwin quits IPL to support his family

R Ashwin became the first Indian player to quit the IPL 2021 after the game against SRH on Sunday. Ashwin wanted to support his family and informed fans that he might return if things went in the right direction for him. Ricky Ponting also addressed the departure of R Ashwin saying that it is affecting the team and they are talking about it more than most of the teams.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

BCCI's assurance to players

The Australian exodus began after the Australian government had announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India on Tuesday with the Australian Prime Minister stating that the ban will continue till at least May 15 considering the situation. This caused a feeling of anxiety and uncertainty among the Australian players. Meanwhile, the BCCI has ensured all the players that it is working with the respective government authorities to arrange the return of all the players once the league is concluded.

