Marnus Labuschagne Creates Backyard Pitch For Spinning Conditions, Warne & Vaughan React

Australian batting all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a video of a spinning track he created in his backyard to prepare for Australia's upcoming tour of Pakistan. World No. 1 Test batter set up a mat and created patches on it to make it look like a subcontinent-style pitch.

"Playing around with recreating spinning conditions in the backyard," the 27-year-old wrote sharing the video on his social handle.

Playing around with recreating spinning conditions in the backyard 🏏 pic.twitter.com/votnKELwCH — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 17, 2022

“In the sub-continent one of the big factors that everyone sees is the ball spinning big and then also sliding on big. You always see the replays of all the straight balls getting wickets, but people don’t watch the balls in between that are spinning big. The idea is the ball will skid on if it hits the metal fabric or the tape side. And then if it hits in between in the rubber, it’s going to spin. From a batter’s perspective, I’m trying to set up here and work on how I’m going to play in these conditions – play for the inside for the slide, picking up the length, looking for balls to score off.” he was heard saying.

Former Australian leggie Shane Warne and former English skipper Michael Vaughan reacted to the video shared by Labuschagne. "This is awesome," Warne wrote, while Vaughan tweeted "Love this .. but be careful you don’t slip and get bowled on that surface Marnus... Looks a bit slippery 😜😜"

Love this .. but be careful you don’t slip and get bowled on that surface Marnus .. Looks a bit slippery 😜😜 https://t.co/LiyL3qZl2R — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 17, 2022

Australians are scheduled to travel to Pakistan to play three-Test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. This tour will be the Aussies' first tour of Pakistan since 1998. The three Tests will be followed as many ODIs and a lone T20I.

Australia squad for Pakistan Test tour

Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia’s tour to Pakistan schedule

March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi

March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi

April 5: Only T20I, Rawalpindi

Image: AP/ Twitter/ Marnus3Twitter