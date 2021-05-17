Marnus Labuschagne 'deeply upset' over exclusion from Australia squad for West Indies tour

Australia's star cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is said to be "deeply upset" over his unavailability for July's tour of the Caribbean due to logistical issues. Labuschagne, who is currently playing for Glamorgan in the County Championship, is slated to miss the white-ball series against West Indies due to “logistical complexities” owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which according to national selector Trevor Hohns, is said to have “deeply upset” the right-handed batsman. The Australian contingent will travel to the Caribbean for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series in July.

“Anyone who knows Marnus understands he would give absolutely anything to play for Australia and he is deeply upset to miss out due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. We worked through numerous options in conversations with Marnus to find a workable solution but ultimately came to the conclusion it was more practical for him to remain in the UK. Had we not been in the middle of a global pandemic Marnus would be on this tour as a well-established member and important part of the one-day side. It's an unfortunate circumstance of the many challenges the world is facing right now,” Hohns said in a statement.

Cricket Australia on Monday announced a 23-member squad for the Caribbean tour starting July 9. Australia’s key players, who were missing from the T20I series against New Zealand in March due to their IPL commitments, have all been named in the squad. Cameron Green is another Aussie regular missing from the squad as he reportedly wants to work on his bowling before the Ashes series later this year. According to reports, Green is likely to retain his spot in the Test squad. The all-rounder has played four Test matches in his career so far, in all of which he appeared as a specialist batsman. He is reportedly working with Western Australia to improve his bowling before the much-hyped Ashes against the English.

Australia will play five T20I from July 9 to July 16 before starting the three-match ODI series on July 20. The third and final ODI of the series will be played on July 24 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Australian squad for WI series

Australia squad for Qantas Tour of the West Indies: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The National Selection Panel has chosen the following 23-player preliminary list for the Qantas Australian men's tour of the West Indies.



Hear more from National Selector, Trevor Hohns and Executive General Manager of National Teams, Ben Oliver: https://t.co/ZGVEHqqiw8 pic.twitter.com/YvaWfSK71w — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 17, 2021

(Image Credit: AP)

