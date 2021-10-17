Marnus Labuschagne Floored By Former Queensland Teammate During Sheffield Shield Match

Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne had a painful outing during the ongoing Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and South Australia at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Marnus was floored by a delivery bowled by his former Queensland teammate Brendan Doggett.

Marnus Labuschagne floored while defending a Brendan Doggett delivery

The incident happened during the 37th over of the Queensland innings. Marnus Labuschagne had shown great resistance by scoring 24 runs having faced 82nd deliveries. However, little did he know about what was in store for him on the 83rd delivery that he was about to face.

On the fourth delivery of the 36th over, Marnus Labuschagned decided to defend an incoming delivery by staying in the crease that was bowled straight. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a misjudged defensive shot as he could not block the ball with his bat and was struck at the wrong place. The batter was on his knees instantly. Meanwhile, Labuschagne removed his right glove and seemed to be in deep discomfort. He was then seen lying on the ground as his batting partner Usman Khawaja went to check him.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Ouch! Marnus Labuschagne's ongoing battle with former Queensland teammate Brendan Doggett has taken a painful turn 😳 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/fEtPi4CoT4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 17, 2021

Luckily, nothing untoward happened and Marnus Labuschagne need not have to leave the field for seeking medical attention either as he continued batting after a while.

Sheffield Shield: Queensland vs South Australia

Coming back to the match, Queensland were bundled out for just 152 in their first innings after being put in to bat. Queensland in their first innings was dismissed for 280 thereby, taking a huge 128-run lead. In the second innings. Queensland seemed to be in a spot of bother at 43/2 before Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja carried out the rescue act by adding 94 runs for the third wicket.

Labuschagne was eventually dismissed for 45 when he was caught plumb in front of the wicket by pacer Nathan McAndrew.