Marnus Labuschagne Names His Favourite Batsman From 'Fab Four' And It Is Not Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne picked up his favourite batsman from the fab four as he was engaged in a question and answer session with the cricket fans. Labuschagne starred for Australia as the visitors snatched the ODI series against India recently. The 28-year-old had asked to put forward questions on the microblogging site Twitter.

On being asked about who he would like to bat with except Steve Smith the Aussie chose Virat Kohli rather than picking Kane Williamson or Joe Root. Labuschagne replaced Steve Smith on the side following the sandpaper controversy against South Africa and since then has been a pivotal part of the side in both red and white ball format.

The fan asked, "If you get a chance to bat with one of the fab 4 excluding smudge, who would that be?"

Labuschagne promptly replied, "has to be @imVkohli, we'd run heaps of 2s"

He also went on to reveal Royal Challengers Bangalore as his favourite IPL side. fans seem to be pretty ecstatic over his choices as the batsman received lots of praises on that very post.

He also hailed the batting of Rohit Sharma.

the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will eye redemption this time as they have failed to stamp their authority on the stage of the IPL several times. But this could be the season for them as the likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will have the responsibility to take over the baton.