'Loved Watching Them': Marnus Labuschagne Names 3 IPL Teams He Would Like To Play For

Marnus Labuschagne IPL career is yet to take off since no franchises have ever shown interest in the Australia cricketer to date. However, the right-handed batsman has still not given up the hope of signing for an IPL team and has already stated his desire to play for a couple of top teams in the upcoming IPL auction. During the question and answer session with fans, Marnus Labuschagne revealed the names of the IPL teams he wants to play for.

Marnus Labuschagne eyes three IPL teams

Marnus Labuschagne during the Q&A session was asked by one of the fans about which team will h like to play in IPL 2022. The cricketer in his reply said, "Over the years I've always loved watching RCB, CSK and MI."

Mumbai Indians are the five-time IPL champions, While Chennai Super Kings have won the title four times. Royal Challengers are yet to win the trophy and will look to challenge by rebuilding a strong squad during the IPL 2022 Mega auction.

Labuschagne has always been considered a red-ball specialist however he has also been impressive in the T20I format. Talking about the numbers the Australian scored 666 runs in 25 T20I matches at an average of 30.27. He also had four half-centuries to his name. In Bowling, Marnus Labuschagne has picked up 21 wickets in 25 matches with a leg break. The cricketer has placed himself in the INR 1 Crore bracket in the IPL 2022 Mega auction.

About IPL 2022 auction

The two-day IPL 2022 auction will be taking place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The 10 franchises will have plenty of top players to choose from with Indian players like Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav all going under the hammer.

There will be no shortage from the overseas contingent as well, with Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan. Wanindu Hasaranga etc., are all up for grabs during the auction.

Image: Twitter/ICC