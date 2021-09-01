Marnus Labuschagne Opens Up On Clearing Dressing Room Air, Says 'we Can All Move Forward'

South African-born Australian international cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has recently stressed the need for players to 'clear the air' ahead of the upcoming World Cup and Ashes campaigns. The player was left out of the limited-overs squad of West Indies and Bangladesh in which the Australian team fared badly.

Coach Justin Langer's future came into question after reports rumoured a rough relationship between the coach and the players over Langer's coaching style and management. Marnus Labushcagne admitted there was no better way for the conflict to get resolved. This prompted for an emergency meeting of coach Justin Langer with Earl Eddings (Cricket Australia chairman), Nick Hockley (Cricket Australia CEO), Tim Paine (Test skipper), white-ball captain Aaron Finch, and vice-captain Pat Cummins.

When asked about the issue, the 26-year old said that honest conversations are important and that now after positive talks the team can concentrate on the crucial period of cricket ahead with the World Cup and Ashes scheduled for the coming months.

Marnus Labuschagne was quoted by The Age. saying, that it is never nice when it comes out like it has. He wants to make sure that the team comes together as one, and for those things that have come out, there have been conversations about it. They can all move forward and focus on winning this World Cup and retaining the Ashes.

The player also revealed that he has been in touch with the coach over the last couple of weeks. He said that he has spoken to the coach and also has been in touch with him in the last couple of weeks, having a chat with him. "I think it’s really nice that those players and coaching and support staff are out of quarantine and can spend a bit of time with their families before what is going to be a massive five months" he added.

Australia squad for the World Cup 2021

Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

