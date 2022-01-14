Marnus Labuschagne Reacts To 'weirdest Dismissal' In 5th Ashes Test: 'just Got A Good One'

Top Test batter Marnus Labuschagne suffered one of the strangest and hilarious dismissals that is likely to leave the Australian side embarrassed. The 27-year old sacrificed his wicket to Stuard Broad after he slipped on the crease, leaving the ball to clean up his stumps.

Labuschagne was dismissed for 44 runs off 53 deliveries in the fifth and final Australia vs England Test match. Following his dismissal, the Australian batter has taken to social media to react to the incident. Meanwhile, Australia has already clinched the Ashes series, having won the three opening matches, with the fourth Test ending in a draw.

Ashes: Marnus Labuschagne reacts after embarrassing dismissal

Even though Marnus Labuschagne is known for his outstanding consistency, a top Test batter like him too can make costly errors, as seen in the Test match against England. The 27-year old seemed embarrassed by his own dismissal as he took to his Instagram handle to give this reaction:

Marnus Labuschagne gets dismissed in a strange fashion

Even though Marnus Labuschagne has been in top form in the ongoing Australia vs England series, he had a moment to forget in the fifth and final Ashes 2021 Test. As seen in the video below, the 27-year old is attempting to shuffle across his off-stump to play a ball down to the leg side. While moving towards his right, he slips on the crease, with the ball from Stuard Broad passing him and shattering his stumps.

AUS vs ENG: Australia hit 241 runs for loss of six wickets on Day 1

After early dismissals of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head helped steady the ship. Head smacked a fantastic century before he was dismissed by Chris Woakes. The 28-year old hit 101 runs of 113 deliveries, an inning that included 12 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green also helped add another 74 runs to the total. He hit eight boundaries in the process before losing his wicket to Mark Wood. Australia ended the first day, having scored 241 runs for the loss of six wickets. Alex Carey is currently at the crease alongside Mitchell Starc