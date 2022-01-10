Marnus Labuschagne, Smith's Funny Online Banter; 'Never Been Close To Getting Me Out'

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and asked his fans to put forward their questions that he will be answering. When a fan asked the batter if he had ever got former Aussie skipper Steve Smith’s wicket in the nets, Labuschagne admitted to having done so, which also prompted a reply from Smith himself. Earlier on Monday, Labuschagne, and Smith ended the fourth Test match of Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22 series at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a draw for Australia. Australia already have the series in their bag as they won the first three Tests of the Ashes in dominating fashion.

Replying to Labuschagne’s tweet, a fan asked the cricketer, “Have you ever got Steve Smith's wicket in nets?”. Replying to the fan Marnus said, yes he has dismissed Smith in the nets but the latter would never admit to it. Labuschagne’s answer prompted a reply from the former Aussie skipper himself, as he said, “Never been close to getting me out”. Following Smith’s denial, the fan mentioned that he knew the tweet will receive Smith’s reply.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith's fun banter on Twitter-

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith among top-scorers in Ashes 2021-22

Meanwhile, Australia currently lead the Ashes 2021-22 series following their enthralling performance and were denied a 4-0 lead by a margin of one wicket as the fourth Test ended in a draw. Labuschagne is currently the highest run-scorer of the coveted series, as he has scored 286 runs in total after playing four matches at an average of 45.18. Labuschagne has also hit a century and two fifties in the process.

At the same time, Smith has also performed fairly well in the series, having scored a total of 217 runs at an average of 36.16 with the help of two fifties. His best performance of the series came during the second Ashes Test at Adelaide, where Smith scored 93 individual runs before getting dismissed. Meanwhile, David Warner(273 runs in four matches), Travis Head(248 runs in three matches), and Usman Khawaja (238 runs in 1 match) are some of the other top-scorers for Australia in the series so far.

