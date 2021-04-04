Marnus Labuschagne's Contentious Catch Leaves Fans Stumped, Reminds Gibbs' 99 WC Catch

Australian sensation Marnus Labuschagne's contentious catch has left the netizens stumped on social media recently as they believed that the batsman should have been given the benefit of doubt instead of making the decision against him.

The incident took place during the recent Sheffield Shield clash between Queensland and New South Wales at North Darlton Park. It so happened that NSW's wicket-keeper batsman Baxter Holt got a thick outside edge off a delivery from Mitchell Swepsonand the ball looped up towards Marnus Labuschagne who was stationed at covers. The fielder ran back and caught the ball but, it appeared as if he would lose his balance and fall back and once he turned back, the ball pops out from his hand. The on-field umpire gave it out and it brought curtains down on New South Wales' first innings.

The video of the controversial catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

'It's a dropped catch'

Meanwhile, the netizens were not convinced with Marnus Labuschagne's catch and they opined that if this was out then even the catch that was taken by Herschelle Gibbs during the 1999 World Cup Super Six match against Australia was a clean one. Here are some of the reactions -

Catch is only complete once the fielder demonstrates control over the ball and their body. Ball came out before he had control over his body. — Hyde (@grankin7) April 4, 2021

Umpires trolling hershelle gibbs by giving this out — Sherafgan (@johnbrownreborn) April 4, 2021

You might need to watch it again. He juggles it while falling and the ball pops out while he's trying to regain his balance. — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) April 4, 2021

When Steve Waugh got a reprieve during Australia's must-win game

An inconsistent and Australia was up against the title-favourites South Africa in the final Super 6 encounter of the 1999 World Cup that was contested at Leeds. The Proteas had already secured a semis berth and the Aussies had to win that match to seal a last-four spot.

The Hansie Cronje-led side had posted a stiff total of 271/7 from their 50 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat riding on opener Herschelle Gibbs' spectacular knock of 101. In reply, the Aussies were reeling at 48/3 before skipper Steven Waugh carried out the rescue act. He got a reprieve in the 31st over of their run chase when Gibbs had dropped a sitter.

All-rounder Lance Klusener bowled a full delivery on the pads of Waugh. The Australian batsman flicked it straight to mid-wicket fielder Gibbs who was too excited to celebrate the key wicket that he made a mess of it as the ball popped out from his hands.

Not only was Waugh given not out but he scored a match-winning century (120*) and took his team past the finish line to consolidate the S/F spot. The two teams would lock horns in the second semi-final at Edgbaston four days later with the Australians coming out on top in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Waugh & Co. would then go on to beat Pakistan in the summit clash at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's to lift their second World Cup.