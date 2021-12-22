Marnus Labuschagne's First Post After Becoming The World's No.1 Test Batter Goes Viral

After some world-class batting performances in the two Ashes matches so far, Marnus Labuschagne displaced England skipper Joe Root as the world's No.1 Test batter.

After achieving this staggering milestone, the 27-year old Australian all-rounder took to his social media handles to put up an emotional post with some cute childhood pictures.

🔝 Labuschagne dethrones Root

💪 Starc makes significant gains



Australia stars shine in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.



👉 https://t.co/DNEarZ8zhm pic.twitter.com/W3Aoiy3ARP — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2021

Labuschagne reacts after becoming world's No.1 Test batter

Taking to his Instagram handle, Marnus Labuschagne shared two images of himself taken during his childhood days wherein he can be seen holding a cricket bat in one of them. While his first picture seems to suggest a time when he was introduced to the sport, the second image has Labuschagne practising like a professional, with his helmet and pads on.

Via his Instagram post, fans can see him explaining how grateful he is to have received the support of several people in this journey to become the best ICC Test batter. He gave special thanks to his wife, family & friends, coaches & mentors, and also his teammates. The 27-year old believes that they all were helpful in him achieving his dream.

Marnus Labuschagne has had a fantastic Ashes series

Marnus Labuschagne has had a brilliant Ashes 2021 series so far. He began the campaign with an outstanding 74 run knock in the first Test match at Gabba, scoring six boundaries and two sixes. He followed this performance up by smacking a century in the first innings of the second Test match. In the same game, he also scored 51 runs in the second innings to help him win the player of the match.

This was the Australian all-rounder's sixth career Test century and his first against England. Meanwhile, the 27-year old has also hit 12 fifties in just 20 Test matches since his debut in October 2017 against Pakistan. These world-class performances have helped Labuschagne average at a whopping 62.14. Moreover, when compared to batters who have played 20 or more Test matches, only Don Bradman has a better average (99.94).

While Labuschagne tops the ICC Test rankings, Australia also has three other batters in the top 10. Steven Smith is in third, David Warner in sixth, while Travis Head is ranked tenth.