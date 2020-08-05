Marnus Labushagne Reveals What Makes Virat Kohli A 'world-class' Batsman Across Formats

Marnus Labuschagne has hailed Virat Kohli by calling him a 'world-class' player. Justifying the same, the young Australian cricketer said that the batting megastar averages 50 in all three formats of the game. Kohli has been the top-ranked batsman across all formats in the past and is currently the top-ranked ODI batsman as well as the second-ranked batsman in the longest format. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

'There's so much to learn': Marnus Labuchagne

“He averages 53 in Test cricket, 59 in ODIs, and 50 in T20Is. If that’s not a world-class player, then I don’t know who is. There are so many things about his good game. That said, I try and imbibe the good from all batters, not just the top guys. There’s so much to learn,” said Labuschagne while speaking to Sportstar.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2020 & India's future assignments

The batting megastar will next be seen in action during IPL 2020 where he will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively. According to various reports, the 13th edition of the cash-rich event will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

As per reports, India's next international assignment will be an away bilateral series against Australia later this year.

India Tour of Australia 2020

India will be touring Australia for a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 3. The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The second Test match at the Adelaide Oval will be a Day-Night affair while the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed earlier this month that the bilateral series between these two sides will go on as planned as per the originally scheduled Future Tour Programmes (FTP).

