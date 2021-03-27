Marsh One Day Cup QUN Vs SAU Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In India, Aus & UK?

Queensland (QUN) will go up against South Australia (SAU) in the twelfth match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The match will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia. The QUN vs SAU live streaming is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 28 at 11:00 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). Here is our QUN vs SAU prediction, information on how to watch QUN vs SAU live in India and where to catch QUN vs SAU live scores.

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Australia

Marsh One Day Cup: QUN vs SAU Dream11 preview

Queensland are currently at the second spot of the Marsh One Day Cup standings with ten points. Usman Khawaja and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one. South Australia, on the other hand, are at the last (6th) spot with zero points as they lost all their past three games.

Queensland vs South Australia live streaming: QUN vs SAU prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams and seeing the QUN vs SAU squads, our QUN vs SAU prediction is that Queensland will come out on top in this contest.

QUN vs SAU live in India, QUN vs SAU live telecast in Australia and QUN vs SAU live stream in UK

The Queensland vs South Australia match will not be televised in the UK, while Indian fans can watch the clash on the Sony LIV and Airtel Xstream apps and websites. Aussies can tune into Kayo Sports and FOX sports to watch Queensland vs South Australia live. To catch the QUN vs SAU live scores and updates, one can also keep tabs on the Australia cricket website and Twitter page. Queensland and South Australia will also share updates of the match on their social media handles.

QUN vs SAU live in India: Sony LIV and Airtel Xstream

QUN vs SAU live telecast in Australia: Kayo Sports and FOX sports

QUN vs SAU live stream in UK: Match will not be streamed in the UK

Queensland vs South Australia live streaming: QUN vs SAU pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 17 km/h. The pitch at the Allan Border Field is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

QUN vs SAU live in India: QUN vs SAU squads

QUN vs SAU live scores: Queensland squad

Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Marnus Labuschagne, Max Bryant, Billy Stanlake, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Brendan Doggett, Bryce Street, Lachlan Pfeffer, Nathan McSweeney, Blake Edwards, Corey Hunter, Matthew Willans, Connor Sully, Benji Floros, Jack Wood, Jack Clayton

QUN vs SAU live scores: South Australia squad

Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Kane Richardson, Joe Mennie, Jake Lehmann, Alex Carey, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Chadd Sayers, William Bosisto, Harry Nielsen, Nick Winter, David Grant, Luke Robins, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Peter Hatzoglou, Conor McInerney, Henry Hunt, Brad Davis, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Jacob Dickman, Thomas Kelly, Tim Oakley, Joe Medew-Ewen

