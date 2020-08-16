'Massive Boots To Fill': Ravi Shastri Hails MS Dhoni As He Calls It A Day

Ravi Shastri came forward and hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

'Massive boots to fill': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shastri had posted a video of MS Dhoni hitting his trademark six off Nuwan Kulasekara to help India lift the 2011 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011. In the background of that video, Ravi Shastri's golden words in the commentary box of that golden moment is being played as well.

The current Team India head coach took toTwitter and stated that it will be ''massive boots to fill'' and that it has been a privilege and honor to be part of the dressing room and seeing Mahi as a thoroughbred professional at work. The former all-rounder then saluted one of India’s greatest cricketers and called him 'Second to none'.

Massive boots to fill. It’s been a privilege and honour to be part of the dressing room and seeing you as a thoroughbred professional at work. Salute one of India’s greatest cricketers. Second to none. Enjoy. God Bless MS DHONI 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/n6CfDTvE9q — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2020

When Dhoni finished it off in style

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

"Dhoni finishes off in style. It's a magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room and it's an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals," said Ravi Shastri from the commentary box.



