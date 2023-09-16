The Pakistan cricket team had a dismal run in the Asia Cup 2023 and were knocked out of the tournament following their loss against Sri Lanka. Pakistan also faced a routing loss against India in their second Super 4s match by 228 runs and their two lead pacers, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, got injured during the match. Pakistan will now directly play the ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to begin on October 5.

Naseem Shah likely to be ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan cricket team pacer Naseem Shah walked off the field during the 46th over of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash. Naseem was suspected to have a shoulder injury, which ruled him out from the rest of the match and the pacer also didn't come out to bat. However, as per reports, the scans have revealed that the injury is worse than expected, which can put the player out of the field for almost four to five months. This means Naseem will probably miss the ODI World Cup 2023 and the Australian tour which was supposed to take place later this year.

Naseem Shah's exclusion from the ODI World Cup will be a massive blow for PCB

If Naseem Shah is excluded from the Pakistan cricket team squad for the ODI World Cup 2023, then it will be a tremendous blow for the Pakistan Cricket Board. Naseem was replaced by Zaman Khan in the encounter against Sri Lanka, whereas Mohammad Hasnain is also a possible replacement in his position. However, PCB has yet to take a call into the matter.

Naseem Shah has played a total of 50 international matches for the Pakistan cricket team picking up a total of 98 wickets at an average of 28.44.