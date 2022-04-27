Massive Umpiring Error In County Championship Leaves Ben Stokes Fuming In Disbelief; WATCH

A shocking umpiring decision during a County Championship Division One game between Kent and Hampshire has sparked a massive debate on social media. Kent batter Jordan Cox was given out caught by the on-field umpire despite the ball apparently missing his bat. Cox was caught by short-leg fielder Joe Weatherley after he tried to block the full-length outside the off-stump delivery with his pads, which deflected and hit the back of the batter's body before somehow landing at short-leg.

The incident occurred in the 80th over of Kent's second innings. Cox was batting at 64 when he received the outside off-stump delivery from Felix Organ. Cox is seen taking a huge step forward to prevent the ball from hitting the stumps. The ball, though, bounced off his pads and circled him before settling in hands of the fielder at short-leg. The on-field umpire ruled that Cox had been caught out. The right-handed batter glanced shocked as he stared at the umpire for a few seconds before walking back to the pavilion with a well-made 64 off 183 balls.

You're the umpire. Are you giving this out? 👀#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/ec4fwFJOAS — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 24, 2022

The umpiring error has garnered a lot of attention on social media in the past 24 hours. Amongst those who reacted to the howler is England all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, power-hitter Liam Livingstone, and Nick Compton. "What…….how? Nope," Stokes wrote on Twitter. Here's how netizens have reacted to the incident.



Oh dear — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) April 24, 2022

Seriously… 🙃 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 24, 2022

Kent vs Hampshire

As far as the match is concerned, Hampshire won by an innings and 51 runs. Batting first, Kent scored 305 runs on the back of a superb performance by Daniel Bell-Drummond and Jordan Fox, who scored 149 and 51 runs, respectively. Hampshire then scored 652 runs and declared the innings. James Vince, Liam Dawson, and Ben Brown all scored a century each for their side.

In the third innings of the game, Kent entered the field with a deficit of 347 runs. Zak Crawley and Ben Compton opened the innings for Kent by forging a fifty-run partnership. While Crawley was dismissed for 29 off 38 balls, Compton scored 89 off 194 balls before being dismissed. Cox hit 64 off 183 balls to provide some steadiness but that wasn't enough to go past the massive lead set by Hampshire. Kent was eventually bowled out for 296 runs.

