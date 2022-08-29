'Mast Maza Aa Gaya': Sehwag, Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Thump Pakistan By 5 Wickets

India’s thumping five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday became the biggest highlight in the world of cricket. After pulling off a clinical bowling show in the first innings, India chased down the target of 148 runs in a thrilling nail-biting contest. Following India's historic triumph over neighbours Pakistan, cricket greats took to social media and praised the Men in Blue for their heroics.

Legendary Team India batter Sachin Tendulkar was the first among many who took to social media to congratulate Team India on a five-wicket victory. “It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront. Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat. Congrats India on a nail-biting win,” he wrote.

It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront.



Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat.



Congrats 🇮🇳 on a nail-biting win.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dYhiaa3Omh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya received the Player of the Match award for his all-round effort of taking a three-wicket haul in the first innings and following it up with an unbeaten knock of 33* runs in 17 balls. On the other hand, Kohli returned back to form with a knock of 35 runs in 34 balls. Coming out to bat at no. 4, Jadeja played an innings of 35 runs in 29 balls, before getting out in the penultimate over.

Who said what after India vs PAK duel?

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts about the match, former India batter Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle and said he was glad to witness a closely-fought match between the arch-rivals after such a long time. “Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well. Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya,” said Sehwag. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the first innings, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Babar Azam and followed it up with two more wickets to his name.

Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well.

Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya. pic.twitter.com/HLNrnLRpK8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2022

In the meantime, reacting to India’s win, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said, “Proper Cricket game that! Tricky wicket with two really good bowling attacks. Congrats India and well done on 100th Virat”. The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match marked the completion of a 100th T20I for Virat Kohli. The former India batter became the first player in Indian cricket history to play 100 games across each of the three formats.

Proper Cricket game that! Tricky wicket with two really good bowling attacks. Congrats India and well done on 100th Virat👏👏🎉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 28, 2022

VVS Laxman, who served as the interim coach for the Men in Blue in the absence of Rahul Dravid, also shed his views on the stellar Asia Cup win. “A high voltage contest these #INDvPAK games, and the boys have shown tremendous composure and character. Very well played to begin the Asia Cup with a remarkable win,” tweeted Laxman. At the same time, former India player Mohammed Kaif said, “Hardik aur Bhuvi ko halke mein mat lena dono bahut purane khalifa hein #INDvsPAK".

A high voltage contest these #INDvPAK games, and the boys have shown tremendous composure and character. Very well played to begin the Asia Cup with a remarkable win.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Awidw6WPFD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 28, 2022

Hardik aur Bhuvi ko halke mein mat lena dono bahut purane khalifa hein #INDvsPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 28, 2022

Team India cricketers react to India's win over Pakistan

Following the win, Team India cricketers like Kohli, Hardik, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also revealed their thoughts on the win. While Kohli and Pandya played leading roles in India’s win, Pant was benched for the match. Bumrah is not playing in the Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury, while Shami also sits out.

Virat Kohli tweeted 'special win on a special day', while a confident Hardik Pandya wrote, 'we fought. We fought real hard. And we'll keep fighting'.

Special win on a special day! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7WmE7GeJMD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 28, 2022

We fought. We fought real hard! And we’ll keep fighting 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7esrZxg74l — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 28, 2022

Brilliant start 👏👏👏 Memorable game of cricket 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/drA0Fryc6d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 28, 2022