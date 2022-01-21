'Match-fixing Doesn't Constitute Cheating Offence': HC Quashes Charge Sheet In KPL Case

In a key development, the Karnataka High Court quashed the charge sheet filed by the Central Crime Branch against 4 accused persons in the 2019 KPL match-fixing case. A single-judge bench of the HC comprising Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar was hearing appeals filed by cricketers Abrar Kazi and CM Gautam, Belagavi Panthers franchise owner Ali Ashpak and bookie Amit Mavi. They were booked under Sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

During the hearing, the counsels for the petitioners argued that match-fixing is not an "offence" under any law. Maintaining that the charge sheet for the offence under Section 420 is not sustainable, they highlighted that even the BCCI had not taken any action against the players accused in the case. On the other hand, Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa contended that the Anti-Corruption Code prescribed by the BCCI does not bar criminal proceedings.

Here is the HC's rationale:

However, the court observed, "It is true that if a player indulges in match-fixing, a general feeling will arise that he has cheated the lovers of the game. But, this general feeling does not give rise to an offence. The match-fixing may indicate dishonesty, indiscipline and mental corruption of a player and for this purpose, the BCCI is the authority to initiate disciplinary action."

"If the bye-laws of the BCCI provide for initiation of disciplinary action against a player, such an action is permitted but, registration of an FIR on the ground that a crime punishable under section 420 IPC has been committed, is not permitted. Even if the entire charge sheet averments are taken to be true on their face value, they do not constitute an offence," it added. Moreover, the court also held that the allegations in the charge sheet do not attract an offence under Section 120B as well.

In its verdict, the HC also dealt with the charge that Mavi was involved in betting. The bench held, "It was argued by the respondent that betting amounts to gaming which is an offence under the Karnataka Police Act. If section 2(7) of Karnataka Police Act is seen, its explanation very clearly says that game of chance does not include any athletic game or sport. Cricket is a sport and therefore even if betting takes place, it cannot be brought within the ambit of definition of ‘gaming’ found in Karnataka Police Act."