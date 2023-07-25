Match-winner Returns As West Indies Announce Squad For Upcoming ODI Series Against India

The West Indies are set to face India in a 3-match ODI series starting Thursday after a 2-match Test series ended in a victory for India. The 1st Test was dominated by the Indian cricket team, as they won by 141 runs and innings. The Windies gained momentum in the 2nd Test, but the weather Gods were not on their side as Day 5 was washed out due to rain and the 2nd match ended in a draw.

3 things you need to know

India won the Test series by 1-0 as 2nd Test ended in a draw

IND vs WI 1st ODI will take place on July 27, 2023

WI have failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup for the 1st time

IND vs WI: Major star returns to the West Indies squad for the ODI series

(Shimron Hetmyer in action for West Indies, Image-AP)

The West Indies surprised everyone by recalling Shimron Hetmyer for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against India. Hetmyer last played an ODI in July 2021, and he has been out of international cricket for more than a year. The left-handed hitter put up an outstanding showing for his IPL side, Rajasthan Royals, early this year, earning him a spot on the West Indies squad.

Although Hetmyer was a member of WI's T20 World Cup team last year, he was unable to attend the competition owing to an unfortunate circumstance in which he was unable to catch a flight. As a result, he has not played for the West Indies since then.

Fast bowler, Oshane Thomas joins Hetmyer as a recalled player, while a handful of fit-again players have also returned to the ODI team. The squad, captained by Shai Hope, will field Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah, and Gudakesh Motie in the ODI series against India, which begins on Thursday.

What did the West Indies chief selector say about Shimron Hetmyer?

The West Indies chief selector, Desmond Haynes, was positive about his return and stated:

We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up, Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’,

From the top side of the players, Wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Jason Holder are not available for the upcoming series of IND vs WI. However, this is for the first time in the history of the competition that WI has failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup, previously winning the competition 2 times.

Squad for the IND vs WI ODI series: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.