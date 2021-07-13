Matt Parkinson Castles Imam With 'unplayable' Delivery During 3rd ODI Vs Pakistan; WATCH

Pakistan vs England 3rd ODI at Birmingham is underway with visitors in a strong position courtesy of the stunning century of Babar Azam against Ben Stokes & Co. Pakistan who has already lost the three-match ODI series against England's 'second-string squad', Babar Azam & team are playing to salvage some pride. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played an outstanding knock, spinner Matt Parkinson's delivery to clean bowled Imam-ul-Haq has amazed the netizens on Twitter.

Matt Parkinson's 'unplayable' delivery against Pakistan

After the early wicket of Pakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman, skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq steadied the ship. Imam-ul-Haq was playing in his fifties when the spinner Matt Parkinson came to bowl in the 26th over. On the fourth ball of the 26th over, Matt Parkinson flighted the ball outside off stump in the rough, following which Imam tried to play a forward defensive shot. However, the ball turned sharply and pierced the gap between Imam's ball and pad. The ball which pitched on outside off stump went on to castle middle and leg-stump.

Matt Parkinson's 'magical delivery video

Netizens amazed at Matt Parkinson's 'magical' delivery

Absolute magic !

I enjoyed that 😁👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — RQ-4 GLOBAL HAWK 00 (@rq_hawk) July 13, 2021

Unplayable — Prithvi (@Puneite_) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan is in a strong position as Babar Azam is still playing on 154, while on the other end, Faheem Ashraf is playing on 10. Pakistan in 48.4 overs has scored 324-6.

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

England's makeshift team turned in another A-list performance against Pakistan and sealed the one-day international series at Lord's in front of English cricket's biggest crowd in almost two years on Saturday. With no attendance limits in place for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, just under 23,000 fans roared the fresh-faced home side to a 52-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The result was in the balance when England was bowled out for 247 but Pakistan finished well short on 195 all out against disciplined opponents.

With the first-choice squad still in quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak, the second string stepped up for the second time in three days. Phil Salt top-scored with 60, Saqib Mahmood was excellent again with the new ball, allrounder Lewis Gregory paired 40 vital runs with three wickets, and wicketkeeper John Simpson showcased some impeccable glovework.

England was asked to bat first after chasing successfully in each of its last four matches and soon found itself in some bother after Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley followed unbeaten half-centuries last time out with matching ducks.

Malan was the first of five wickets for Hasan Ali when he squirted to second slip, while Crawley saw his off stump flattened by a rocket of a yorker from Shaheen Shah Afridi.

