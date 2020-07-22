English Spinner Matt Parkinson Ruled Out Of The Ireland Series Due To An Ankle Injury

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Ireland after suffering an ankle injury during training. The Lancashire bowler had first burst on to the scene at the highest level against South Africa in February this year. He suffered the injury during fielding practice on Monday. Meanwhile, the reigning ODI world champions are yet to name a replacement for Parkinson.

"An ankle injury has ruled Matt Parkinson out of the Royal London Series with Ireland," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a tweet.

Get well soon Parky 🙏



An ankle injury has ruled Matt Parkinson out of the Royal London Series with Ireland pic.twitter.com/M3BoGzmosz — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2020

Parkinson didn't pick any wickets in his two ODI appearances, but claimed five wickets in the two T20 Internationals that he played against New Zealand in November last year. Ahead of the ODI series against Ireland, ECB also announced that spinner Moeen Ali will be the deputy to skipper Eoin Morgan.

"Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for England Men's three-match Royal London Series against Ireland," the ECB said in a statement.

England will decide their squad for the series after the end of the two intra-squad matches and a warm-up game between England Lions and Ireland on Sunday.

Ireland tour of England

England were originally scheduled to host Pakistan in a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series starting from July 30. However, as per the revised schedule, the top-ranked ODI side will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series that will be played.

Even though the bilateral ODI series was scheduled in September 2020, it has been rearranged due to the ongoing global pandemic. All the three ODIs will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 30, August 1, and, 4 respectively. All three will be Day-Night matches and will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment.

This will be followed by the England-Pakistan bilateral series from August 5 to September 1.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Mocks Greg Chappell In Style As 2005 Sacking 'did Not Dent His Confidence'

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: @englandcricket)