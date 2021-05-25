Matthew Hayden Delays Massive Business Move In India Due To Covid-19, Fans Impressed

After the second wave of the coronavirus affected the nation, fans witnessed members of the cricketing world come forward to extend their support and spread awareness across India during this time of need. Recently, former Australian cricketer and commentator, Matthew Hayden has made an announcement regarding his mobile gaming application Haydos360, which has left the fans impressed. The former Australian cricketer announced through Twitter that he has asked the development team for the gaming application to take their time off during the pandemic.

Matthew Hayden makes an announcement related to Haydos360

Matthew Hayden took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the announcement regarding his gaming application through a video message. He began the video by letting everyone know that he had safely reached Australia after the suspension of the IPL 2021 season. Speaking further, he expressed his love for India which he had developed after playing and commentating over the years in the country, while also addressing the devastating effects of the pandemic the country is facing.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India I have asked my development team based in Combiatore to take this time to focus on their personal safety and that of their families and friends. Haydos380 will launch, albeit at a delayed date. pic.twitter.com/0C0jtDr5qz — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) May 25, 2021

Hayden's kind gesture for his development team

Going further in the video, Hayden talked about his gaming application addressing the effects of the pandemic faced by his development team based in Coimbatore while he was still in India. Keeping the situation in mind, Hayden announced that he has asked his development team to take some time off and focus on their personal well-being including their friends and families. At the end of the video, he asked everyone to support the battle in India against Covid-19 by donating through various foundations that are available while also appealing to pre-register for Haydos360.

Matthew Hayden gaming venture

The Matthew Hayden gaming venture began after Creative Monkey Games, which is claimed to be the fastest gaming company in India, partnered with the former Australian cricketer. The cricket gaming application was set to launch in April 2021 but as of today, it is only available for pre-registration. As per the company, Haydos360 will be one of the high-end mobile gaming application with state of the art graphics and exciting features that cricket fans would love.

Brett Lee donation for corona crisis

Brett Lee was one of the Australians who also donated for the battle against Covid-19 in India during IPL 2021. Getting inspired by the Pat Cummins donation to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', the Brett Lee donation for corona crisis saw him donate 1 Bitcoin to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. Pat Cummins donation of USD 50,000 has been redirected to UNICEF Australia. UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' is an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India.

