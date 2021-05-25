Matthew Hayden Net Worth, Earnings, IPL Stint & Latest Message For Covid-19 Fight In India

Australia's ex-opener Matthew Hayden is often hailed as one of the most explosive opening batsmen of all time by many cricket experts. The southpaw was known for his dominant brand of cricket and he attained immense success because of the same across formats. The star cricketer has played a number of breathtaking knocks for his national side, and his contribution at the top of the order was instrumental in Australia reaching clinching a number of high-profile matches. Here we reveal more details regarding the popular cricketing star.

How much is the Matthew Hayden net worth figure?

According to a report by The Personage, the Matthew Hayden net worth is estimated to be around INR 186 crore. The player's compensation comprises of the salary he receives from Cricket Australia for being an ex-cricketer. After his retirement, the left-hander has picked up numerous commentary gigs, and he is believed to take home a handsome paycheck for the same as well. Hayden has also been a part of the Indian Premier League, where he has represented the Chennai Super Kings franchise. The swashbuckling batter has pocked over INR 5 crore for his appearances in the cash-rich league.

The Matthew Hayden house is located in Brisbane, where he resides with his family. The ex-cricketer's house is said to have a big home garden as well. Hayden had also invited Indian cricket stars like MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Parthiv Patel and Suresh Raina to his Brisbane house back in 2012.

Matthew Hayden's statement on the COVID-19 fight in India

The former Australian cricketer had penned an emotional note for India amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He had gone on to slam international media outlets for projecting India as some sort of failed state for its handling of the pandemic. Hayden lambasted the world media for hurling bad press at India without having an understanding of its diversity and challenges.

Hayden went on to remind his supporters that India is a population of 1.4 billion people and implementing any public scheme can be a challenge. Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra had shared excerpts from the bog on social media while also thanking Hayden for showing empathy towards India in these trying times.

Extracts from a heartfelt blog on India by @HaydosTweets A cricketer whose heart is even bigger than his towering physical stature. Thank you for the empathy and your affection... pic.twitter.com/h671mKYJkG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2021

Matthew Hayden gaming company

Creative Monkey Games, which calls itself the 'fastest gaming company in India', has recently partnered with Australian cricket legend, Matthew Hayden, to launch a mobile cricket gaming application called Haydos380 in India. The former opening batsman has also in the past provided audio commentary for a mobile game. The batting star had taken to his social media accounts to make the announcement of his new game. The cricket game was scheduled to release during IPL 2021, however, its launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the latest Matthew Hayden gaming update -

Matthew Hayden IPL 2021 journey

While the player has often enthralled cricket fans with his dynamic batting, he mesmerised the enthusiasts of the game with his insightful commentary and analysis during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 49-year-old was a part of the Star Sports broadcasting team during the latest season of the T20 competition.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned Matthew Hayden net worth and Matthew Hayden house information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Matthew Hayden Instagram