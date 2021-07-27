Matthew Wade, Bowlers Shine As Australia Clinches 3-match ODI Series Against West Indies

Australian bowlers, led by pacer Mitchell Starc and batsman Matthew Wade, have helped their side register a series-clinching victory over West Indies in the third ODI. Australia beat the hosts by six wickets to seal the ODI series as consolation following their humiliating defeat in the T20s earlier this month. Australia had come into the match on the back of a loss in the second ODI, which saw West Indies level the three-match series 1-1. The visitors needed to win the third match in order to avoid a clean sweep on their tour of the West Indies.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first. Evin Lewis and Shai Hope opened the batting for the Windies before the former was retired hurt under concussion protocols. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood provided the first breakthrough as he picked Shimron Hetmyer for just six runs when the partnership was still brewing at 24. Shai Hope went down next for 14 off 35 balls as Ashton Agar dismissed him at the backward point.

Nicholas Pooran was bowled out by Ashton Turner for three off seven. Darren Bravo scored 18 runs off 36 balls before being dismissed by Agar. Kieron Pollard was dismissed next for 11 off 24 balls as he received a full off-stump delivery over the wicket and attempted a failed drive only to loft the ball at the cover to Ashton Turner. Jason Holder followed suit as he was bamboozled by Adam Zampa for five off 15. Alzarri Joseph scored 15 off 42 before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. Evin Lewis resumed batting and remained unbeaten at 55 off 66 balls as his teammates kept losing wickets on the other end. Starc picked three wickets, while Hazlewood, Zampa, and Agar took two each, and Turner finishing with one.

Wade finishes off for Australia

When Australia came to bat in the second innings, they had 152 runs to chase down a target in 50 overs. Australia lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe but Mitchell Marsh and skipper Alex Carey steadied the innings with their contributions of 29 off 21 and 35 off 50 respectively. Matthew Wade scored an amazing half-century for Australia and remained not-out alongside Ashton Agar to finish the game in just 30.3 overs. While Agar was adjudged the player of the match for 2/31 and 19 not-out, Mitchell Starc received the player of the series award.

Image: cricket.com.au

