Matthew Wade Reveals He Played T20 WC Final With Grade 2 Tear; 'doctor Kind Of Hid Info'

Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade whose heroics helped Australia beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-finals before the team eventually won the title revealed that the team doctors hid the results of a scan from him ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup final. The Aussie's wicket-keeper suffered a strain during his team's training session and had to undergo scans to understand the seriousness of the issue and Wade says that he wasn't revealed with the full details until they had boarded the plane back Down Under.

"The second last ball before the end of the session, I did a side injury. I didn’t really want to go for a scan but then they sent me to physio, and to the doctor's credit, they kind of hid the information from me and just said ‘let’s see how you pull up. I went and hit some balls before the game and tried to bluff my way through that and I got through it" Matthew Wade is quoted as saying to 7news.

"If I had have woken up worse and couldn’t swing the bat then I wouldn’t have played. I was more worried if we batted first and I had to go as hard as I can and I tore it then I wouldn’t be able to keep and that would hurt the team. In my mind, they would’ve had to strap me to the bed" he added.

Matthew Wade opens up about his retirement plans

Matthew Wade whose injury saw him left out of the Ashes 2021 squad opened up about his retirement plans, the Aussies wicketkeeper explained that he is motivated to help Australia defend the T20 World Cup title and what better way to bow out of the game than by winning a mega event.

"That’ll be my next motivation hopefully get to that World Cup, defend the title and then I can sail off into the sunset. I certainly won’t be playing (international cricket) beyond that point. That would be my goal from here.” Wade was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The Australian added that he might continue to play for Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania, with whom he is currently contracted for a period of time and acknowledged he is getting to the age (i.e retirement).

Image: AP