The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

MAU Vs LAM Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Cricket News

Madrid United vs. La Manga on 5/3: Have a look at details for how to look at MAU vs LAM live score along with how you can watch the MAU vs LAM live match.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
MAU vs LAM live score

Madrid United C.C. will face La Manga C.C. in match 14 of the European Cricket League Alicante, 2020 on Thursday, March 5 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The MAU vs LAM live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming MAU vs LAM live match. This includes the MAU vs LAM live score, MAU vs LAM live streaming updates, MAU vs LAM live telecast in India and other Alicante T10 match details.

ALSO READ | Cricketer Soumya Sarkar left red-faced after theft incident at his marriage ceremony

MAU vs LAM live streaming details: MAU vs LAM live telecast in India and MAU vs LAM live score

On television, there will be no scheduled MAU vs LAM live telecast in India. On the internet, MAU vs LAM live streaming is available on Fancode and ECN's official website. The official website and its social media pages will also have the MAU vs LAM live score.

ALSO READ | 'Genius mind when it comes to cricket': Duminy comes out in support of skipper de Kock

MAU vs LAM live streaming: Pitch and Weather report impacting the MAU vs LAM live score

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players or the outcome. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. Our MAU vs LAM live score is predicted to be between 75-90. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 25-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 12-degree Celcius. No rain is predicted during the MAU vs LAM live match, making the MAU vs LAM live score probably a high one.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

MAU vs LAM live match: Madrid United C.C. vs La Manga C.C. preview

As per our MAU vs LAM live match preview, La Manga's last game was against Levante and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Adam Alger and Stuart Simkins. Their best bowlers in the game were Ravi Panchal and Connor Wood.

Madrid's last match was against the Pinatar Pirates and they won by eight runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Qadar Nawaz and Robiul Khan. Their best bowlers in the game were Taqueer Husain and Ittfaq Ahmed. The MAU vs LAM live match can be expected to be won by Madrid United C.C., according to our MAU vs LAM live match prediction.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Virat Kohli
KOHLI WISHES LUCK TO INDIA EVES
Saiyami
SAIYAMI KHER SPIES SACHIN TENDULKAR
Delhi violence
DELHI CP VISITS ACP ANUJ KUMAR
Netanyahu
NETANYAHU ENCOURAGES ISRAELIS TO ADOPT 'NAMASTE' TO GREET AMID CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Joe Biden's error during rally in LA has internet worried about him
BIDEN MISTAKES WIFE FOR SISTER
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT