MAU Vs LAM Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Madrid United C.C. will face La Manga C.C. in match 14 of the European Cricket League Alicante, 2020 on Thursday, March 5 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The MAU vs LAM live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming MAU vs LAM live match. This includes the MAU vs LAM live score, MAU vs LAM live streaming updates, MAU vs LAM live telecast in India and other Alicante T10 match details.

MAU vs LAM live streaming details: MAU vs LAM live telecast in India and MAU vs LAM live score

On television, there will be no scheduled MAU vs LAM live telecast in India. On the internet, MAU vs LAM live streaming is available on Fancode and ECN's official website. The official website and its social media pages will also have the MAU vs LAM live score.

MAU vs LAM live streaming: Pitch and Weather report impacting the MAU vs LAM live score

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players or the outcome. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. Our MAU vs LAM live score is predicted to be between 75-90. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 25-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 12-degree Celcius. No rain is predicted during the MAU vs LAM live match, making the MAU vs LAM live score probably a high one.

MAU vs LAM live match: Madrid United C.C. vs La Manga C.C. preview

As per our MAU vs LAM live match preview, La Manga's last game was against Levante and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Adam Alger and Stuart Simkins. Their best bowlers in the game were Ravi Panchal and Connor Wood.

Madrid's last match was against the Pinatar Pirates and they won by eight runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Qadar Nawaz and Robiul Khan. Their best bowlers in the game were Taqueer Husain and Ittfaq Ahmed. The MAU vs LAM live match can be expected to be won by Madrid United C.C., according to our MAU vs LAM live match prediction.

