MAU Vs LEV Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Alicante T10 Match Preview

Madrid United C.C. will face Levante C.C. in semi-final 2 of the European Cricket Series Alicante, 2020 on Friday, March 6. The MAU vs LEV live match will take place at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The MAU vs LEV live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming MAU vs LEV live match. These include the MAU vs LEV live streaming, MAU vs LEV live score, MAU vs LEV live telecast in India and other Alicante T10 MAU vs LEV live match details.

MAU vs LEV live streaming: MAU vs LEV live score and MAU vs LEV live telecast in India

There is no MAU vs LEV live telecast in India on television. On the internet, the MAU vs LEV live streaming is available on Fancode and ECN's official website. The MAU vs LEV live score can be found on European Cricket's official website and social media pages.

MAU vs LEV live streaming: MAU vs LEV live score - Pitch and Weather report

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players or the outcome, making the MAU vs LEV live score very much predictable in the range of 75-90. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 18 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 9 degrees Celcius. No rain is predicted during the MAU vs LEV live match, making the MAU vs LEV live streaming uninterrupted while a full MAU vs LEV live match with a high MAU vs LEV live score is also expected.

MAU vs LEV live match: MAU vs LEV live streaming - Preview

As per the MAU vs LEV live match preview, Madrid United's last match was against La Manga C.C. and they won by eight runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Abdul Hafeez and Qadar Nawaz. Their best bowlers in the game were Qadar Nawaz and Abdul Hafeez. Levante's last match was against Intellectuals C.C. and they won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Furqan Zameer and Zain Ellahi. Their best bowlers were Imtiaz Ullah and Tariq Afridi. The MAU vs LEV live match can be expected to be won by Madrid United.

