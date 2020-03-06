MAU Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Madrid United C.C. will face Levante C.C. in semi-final 2 of the European Cricket Series Alicante, 2020. The MAU vs LEV live match will be played at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante on Friday, March 6 at 4:30 PM IST. Here are more MAU vs LEV live match details such as the MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction, MAU vs LEV Dream11 team, MAU vs LEV match prediction and MAU vs LEV playing 11s.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: Squads likely to create MAU vs LEV Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the MAU vs LEV playing 11 and MAU vs LEV Dream11 team will be formed.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction - Madrid United C.C.:

Tauqueer Hussain, Qadar Nawaz, Kashif Rana, Abdul Hafeez, Kashif Iqbal, Ittfaq Ahmad, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Tauseef, Waheed Akhtar, Kashif Aziz, Robiul Khan, Tasawar Azam, Usman Ali, Ahsan Yaqoob, Zia ul Qayum, MD Abul Kalam Azad, Noore Azman, Jabar Ali, Waqar Zafar, Alian Abbas, Mohammad Rabin, and Farukh Nadeem.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction - Levante C.C.:

Graham Hunt, Asad Raza, Tariq Iqbal, Azah Abbas, Sharad Brahmbhatt, W Akhtar, Furqan Sahi, Imtiaz Ullah, S S Hafiz Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Peter West, Faiz Zameer, Ajmal Ilyas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Ibtisam Ahmad, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, and Sam Collins.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 team: MAU vs LEV Prediction

Here is the MAU vs LEV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Waqar Zafar Mirza

Batsmen: AH Niazi (vice-captain), Robiul Khan, Faiz Zameer, Z Ellahi

All-Rounders: T Afridi (captain), Ajmal Ilyas, Qadar Nawaz

Bowlers: Imtiaz Ullah, Ittfaq Ahmad, Ibtisam Ahmad

Please keep in mind that the MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The MAU vs LEV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 prediction: MAU vs LEV match prediction

Madrid United's last match was against La Manga C.C. and they won by eight runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Abdul Hafeez and Qadar Nawaz. Their best bowlers in the game were Qadar Nawaz and Abdul Hafeez. Levante's last match was against Intellectuals C.C. and they won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Furqan Zameer and Zain Ellahi. Their best bowlers were Imtiaz Ullah and Tariq Afridi.

The MAU vs LEV live match can be expected to be won by Madrid United, according to our MAU vs LEV match prediction.

MAU vs LEV live

On television, there will be no scheduled MAU vs LEV live telecast in India. On the internet, MAU vs LEV live streaming is available on Fancode and ECN's official website.

