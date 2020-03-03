MAU Vs LEV Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Madrid United will play against Levante in the Alicante T10 League 2020 match on March 3, 2020. Six teams are participating in the tournament to be played between March 2-March 6. Let us look at MAU vs LEV live score details, MAU vs LEV live streaming, MAU vs LEV live score, MAU vs LEV live telecast in India and MAU vs LEV match preview.

MAU vs LEV live score: MAU vs LEV live streaming details and MAU vs LEV live telecast in India

In India, there will be no broadcast of the MAU vs LEV live match. However, the MAU vs LEV live streaming can be found on FanCode. You can also catch the MAU vs LEV live streaming on ecn.cricket. For MAU vs LEV live score and updates, visit European Cricket’s official social media pages. There is no MAU vs LEV live telecast in India on television. Other details for the MAU vs LEV live score are:

MAU vs LEV live match venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

MAU vs LEV live match date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

MAU vs LEV live match time for MAU vs LEV live telecast in India: 6.30 PM IST

MAU vs LEV live score: MAU vs LEV live match - Preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Zia Ul Qayum and Abdul Kalam Azad are the players to watch out for Madrid United, while Sharad Brahmbhatt and Faiz Bhat are the top picks for Levante in the MAU vs LEV live match.

MAU vs LEV live score: MAU vs LEV live match - Weather report

Weather in Alicante, Valencia is predicted to be cloudy ahead of the MAU vs LEV live match. The temperature during the MAU vs LEV live match duration is expected to hover around 11 degrees Celcius.

MAU vs LEV live score: MAU vs LEV live match - Pitch report

The track at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club generally favours the pacers. Since the ground is hosting four matches in a day and the game between INT vs LAM is the third one, the pitch might slow down a bit and become good for batting. Considering past records at the venue, batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss here prior to the MAU vs LEV live match. Our prediction for the MAU vs LEV live score would be between 75-80.

MAU vs LEV live score: MAU vs LEV live match squad details

Madrid United: Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman

Levante: Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins

