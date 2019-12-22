Maxwell Magic: Glenn Fulfills Peter Handscomb's On Mic Wish Made Behind The Stumps

Soon after being bought for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore by the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL Auction 2019, for the upcoming season, Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell has shone in the Big Bash League proving his worth. Earlier, the right-handed batsman hammered a stunning 83 off 39 balls for Melbourne Stars against Brisbane Heat. On Sunday, December 22, while playing against Hobart Hurricanes, Maxwell also shone with the ball as he fulfilled a wish made by wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb who was mic'd up at that moment.

READ | IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Compelling Reason To Bring Glenn Maxwell On Board

Maxwell Magic

In the match between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday, Handscomb, who was on mic while keeping said, "I think we just bowl spin in the powerplay depending on the matchups, so the two lefties are still here. I would have thought Maxi (Maxwell) keeps going. If he can get Shorty (D Arcy Short) out this ball, it would be nice." The next delivery Maxwell got Short out off his delivery as Worrall caught him out. Maxwell, however, failed to star with the bat as he only managed to score two runs. Melbourne Stars defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 52 runs owing to Marcus Stonis' 81 runs innings.

READ | Maxwell Smashes 83 Off Just 39 In BBL A Day After Million-dollar IPL Bid

A mic'd up Peter Handscomb get his wish behind the stumps.



Our @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment of the match #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/XVJd8GZNFb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2019

Anil Kumble on Glenn Maxwell's purchase

Talking to the official broadcaster of the auction, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble revealed that Maxwell was on the team's wishlist because of his all-round abilities and experience. Kumble credited the Australian's ability to bat anywhere in the order, his exceptional fielding and handy off-spin bowling. Maxwell's earlier stint with KXIP begun in 2014 when he was bought by the Punjab franchise and was vital in them reaching the final for the first time. Maxwell even captained Punjab in 2017 where they performed well, only missing the playoffs by a single match. Maxwell's return to the Kings XI will bring the Australian to a very familiar setting and may help him unleash himself fully.

READ | Dale Steyn Picks The Best Fast-bowler And Batsmen In World; States His Mission For IPL

READ | Dale Steyn Answers Who Would Win A Sprint Race Between Him And MS Dhoni