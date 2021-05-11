May 11: Why Is Tuesday's Date Significant In Virat Kohli's Career? Answer Revealed

India's Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of the modern era by many. The right-hander also is the captain of the Indian cricket team as well as the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. The talented batter has proved his mettle across formats and his sheer consistency is deemed exemplary by many cricket experts. While the player has a number of accolades to his name, the date May 11 holds great significance in his career.

May 11, 2011: Virat Kohli captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 1st time

The champion cricketer was signed by the Bangalore-based franchise in 2008 on a youth contract. The player since then has formed a close association with the team. Ahead of the 2011 season, Kohli was the only player to be retained by the RCB side. The youngster was rewarded with the team's captaincy for a number of games in the same year with Daniel Vettori nursing an injury.

It was on May 11, 2011, that Virat Kohli first took the field as the skipper of RCB. He remained unbeaten on 39 in the encounter as his side registered a comfortable 9-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals. It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli became the youngest-ever IPL captain back then and Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary since the day he has led RCB. The star batter was just 22 years old when he first took the field as the franchise's captain. Australia's Steve Smith broke Kohli's record of being the youngest captain in the cash-rich league by a matter of few months when he was appointed as the captain for Rajasthan Royals in 2014 when he was 22 as well.

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣, at the age of 2️⃣2️⃣ years, Virat Kohli became the youngest player to captain a team in the #IPL, leading RCB to a 9️⃣ wicket win against RR in Jaipur. 🤩@imVkohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/0QYkavQ0FY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2021

Virat Kohli COVID-19 donation

India captain Virat Kohli had recently announced that he and his wife are starting a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working for funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. With an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Kohli decided to donate INR 2 crore.

After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference. Moreover, in the early phase of 2020, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had made donations to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Although the amount wasn’t disclosed, it is estimated to be around INR 3 crore as per various reports back then.

Virat Kohli IPL 2021 salary details

Virat Kohli takes home a hefty paycheck for leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. The Virat Kohli IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 2 crore, which makes him the highest-paid cricketer in the league. The RCB team picked up the cricketer ahead of the inaugural season by offering him a contract of ₹12 lakh. Kohli's meteoric rise in international cricket also has had a major impact on the compensation he receives from his franchise in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli net worth figure

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at INR196 crore. Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around INR 900 crore according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is INR 7 crore per annum, as well as, his income from IPL, INR 17 crore annually.

Image source: BCCI