Mayank Agarwal Focused On Ranji Trophy, Says India Selection Will 'take Care Of Itself'

Mayank Agarwal revealed he is not focused on receiving a call up to the Indian Test squad as he looks to emulate his phenomenal run in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season. During the season, Mayank topped the scoring charts with 1160 runs in 13 innings. Meanwhile, Agarwal is not a part of India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh.

While Agarwal has endured a drop in form since the last six months, which also led to the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings removing him from the captaincy role before releasing the 31-year-old. Following Agarwal’s snub, Shubman Gill and Abhimanyu Easwaran impressed the selectors and have been added to India’s squad. Having said that, Mayank will now lead Karnataka in the domestic red-ball competition.

'I back myself to deliver those performances': Mayank Agarwal

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, before heading into the state side’s Ranji opener against Services, Mayank said, "I've been working on emulating what I did in 2017-18, when I had that good season. I've gone back a little bit, looked at those videos, gone through those game plans, and worked around that. For me, the result or the end goal [India selection] will take care of itself. I want to look at my processes, areas I need to improve on, and what I need to do to keep performing the way I was doing. And I back myself to deliver those performances."

Mayank Agarwal replaced Manish Pandey as Karnataka's skipper

Mayank was handed Karnatak’s captaincy in the tournament, replacing Manish Pandey, who was removed from his position due to his dismal performance last season. Karnataka returned with a quarterfinals loss during the 2021-22 first-class season. It is pertinent to mention that Karnatak reached the quarterfinals of both the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022.

Mayank is accompanied by R Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal and Pandey in the batting top order, whereas Karun Nair is the most notable omission from the squad. Karnataka last won the prestigious domestic tournament in the 2014-15 season. The Karnataka vs Services match was scheduled to be held on December 13, Tuesday from 9:30 AM onwards.