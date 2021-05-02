Mayank Agarwal Leads PBKS From The Front, Fans Hail Even As He Misses Out On Splendid Ton

Mayank Agarwal succeeded in breaking the shackles as he brilliantly made his bat do the talking during Punjab Kings IPL 2021 reverse fixture clash against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Mayank who was named the stand-in captain of PBKS ahead of this contest after regular captain KL Rahul was ruled out due to acute Appendicitis led the team from the front responsibly as he played a blistering knock. Even though he narrowly missed out on a deserving ton, the netizens came forward and heaped praise on him for playing a great innings under pressure. Here are some of the reactions.

missed his hundred by just 1 run.

saddened but what an inning that wasðŸ‘#PBKSvsDC — Utkarsh singh (@imSUtkarsh) May 2, 2021

Mayank would've become the second player in IPL History to score a Hundred on his captaincy debut after Samson. #PBKSvDC — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) May 2, 2021

What the hell of an innings man . Well played ðŸ’¯ — Ayush ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³â¤ï¸ (@AyushIND033) May 2, 2021

Sad Mayank Aggrawal just 1 run way from century ðŸ˜¢ — Pramod KC:ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡µ (@Kcpramod97) May 2, 2021

Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99 powers PBKS to 166/6

After being asked to bat first Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, PBKS seemed to be in a spot of bother at 35/2 before the Powerplay overs after which Agarwal and Dawid Malan (26) were involved in a 52-run stand for the third-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal. Punjab then went on to lose Deepak Hooda cheaply and then Mayank Agarwal started batting aggressively and took the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners even as he ran out of partners at the other end.

He clobbered 14 runs in the final over bowled by Avesh Khan and at one point it seemed as if he would easily get to a well-deserved century. Sadly, that was not to be as he ended up scoring a boundary off the last ball of the first innings and remained unbeaten on 99 as Punjab Kings posted a fighting total of 166/6 from their 20 overs.

Mayank's 99 was scored off just 58 deliveries at a strike rate of 170.7 that included eight boundaries and four maximums.