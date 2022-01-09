Mayank Agarwal Only Indian To Be Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the names of the nominees for the Player of the Month award for December 2021. Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has found a place in the list of nominees alongside Australian pacer Mitchell Marsh and New Zealand spin master Ajaz Patel. While Mayank and Ajaz have been named for their performances in the recently-concluded Test series between India and New Zealand, Starc has been selected for playing a crucial role with both the bat and the ball and in helping Australia retain the Ashes trophy.

Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal was included in the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand in November last year. He came in place of regular opener Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the bilateral clash due to an injury. Agarwal impressed one and all with his amazing show with the bat as he scored 276 runs in two matches at an average of 69.00, which included two fifties and a century in Mumbai.

Based on his incredible performance, Agarwal was added to the starting XI for the first Test match against South Africa late last month. He played a vital inning alongside KL Rahul to help India win the game and create history in Centurion.

Ajaz Patel

Patel, on the other hand, achieved a rare feat while playing the two-match series against India. Patel became only the third bowler in Test cricket's history to pick all 10 wickets in a single inning of a Test match. Patel picked all 10 wickets in the first innings of the second Test match in Mumbai and became the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat in Test cricket. Patel played just one Test match in December during which he picked 14 wickets at an average of 16.07.

Mitchell Starc

Meanwhile, Starc has been named one of the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award because of his performance in the ongoing Ashes series. Starc played a vital role with both the bat and the ball, helping Australia win the Ashes series. The left-handed pacer has scored 151 runs in 5 innings at an average of 75.50 and has also picked 15 wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the second Test in Adelaide.

Image: AP