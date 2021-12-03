Mayank Agarwal Reveals Dravid's Words Of Wisdom Before 2nd Test; 'That’s All He Asked'

Although Mayank Agarwal has had limited playtime with the international squad, he yet was able to showcase nerves of steel as he smacked an outstanding century against New Zealand in the second Test match. The 30-year old revealed how Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid helped him by maintaining his composure and scoring big. It remains to be seen if Mayank will keep his place in the starting 11 when openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma return.

Mayank Agarwal reveals Rahul Dravid's words of wisdom

While speaking to reporters after the end of the day's play, Mayank Agarwal said, "When I was picked, Rahul bhai spoke to me. He asked me to control what is in my hands and said, 'go out there and give it your best.' He had told me 'When you get set, make it big.' I am happy to have capitalised on the start that I had. But that message was very clear from Rahul bhai, that I should make it count."

Mayank then went on to add how he was unfortunate not to play against England, having undergone an injury. "It was unfortunate for me to not have played in England, I got hit and there's nothing much I could do about that. I accepted it and continued to work hard and work on my process and my game."

Mayank credits Gavaskar for helping him improve his batting stance

While speaking on air during the commentary session, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar had explained how he advised Mayank Agarwal to reduce his pronounced back-lift into a shorter one. Speaking of the 72-year old's advice, Mayank said, "He told me that I should consider keeping the bat a bit low initially in my innings. I have a tendency to hold it high. I couldn’t make that adjustment in this short period of time. When he was saying, I noticed his shoulder position and basically picked up that I need to be more side-on."

Mayank was sensational on the first day of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match as he smacked 120 runs off 246 deliveries, an inning that included 14 boundaries and four sixes. India finished the day with a score of 221 runs for the loss of four wickets, with Mayank and Wriddhiman Saha still at the crease.