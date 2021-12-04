Mayank Agarwal Reveals Valuable Gavaskar Advice That Helped Him To Century Vs New Zealand

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has disclosed the counsel he received from Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the second Test against New Zealand. On Friday, Agarwal hit a fantastic century, and after the game, the 30-year-old Bengaluru batter revealed how Gavaskar's guidance helped him reach the century mark against the Kiwis.

In an interview after play on Day 1, Agarwal said that Gavaskar advised him to keep the bat low, adding, "Of course, I couldn't make that adjustment in this short span, but I looked at his posture and picked up that I need to be more side-on."

Earlier, Gavaskar admitted to chatting with Agarwal ahead of the second Test match in Mumbai. While commentating on Friday, Gavaskar said that he saw Agarwal in the hotel and advised him to try something. "At the end of the day, what matters the most is how strong you are mentally, and he has demonstrated that he is very strong," the former India captain remarked, adding that he was not sure if Agarwal was trying what he had told him during their brief meeting.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

Agarwal, who had made his debut against Australia in 2018, scored an amazing century on Friday to bring up his fourth ton in what was just his 12th Test match. Agarwal finished Day 1 unbeaten on 120 runs off 246 balls, and he will resume batting on Saturday when the sides take the field for Day 2.

Agarwal's magnificent innings came at a time when India were in deep trouble after having lost three wickets in quick succession, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed after a controversial call by the umpire.

Earlier in the game, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal provided the Kohli-led team a solid start with their opening partnership of 80 runs. Gill scored some quickfire runs to reach 44 off 71 balls before being dismissed by New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were removed by Patel for a duck. Shreyas Iyer, who was the hero of the first Test match, couldn't replicate his form as he was dismissed for 18 runs by Patel. On Day 2, India will resume batting at 221/4.

Image: PTI