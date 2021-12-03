With a punch in the air and a loud roar, Mayank Agarwal breathed a sigh of relief on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium as he saved himself from suffering a perpetual 'niggle' before India's next Test match with a fine century. The axe had been hanging on Agarwal's neck for far too long, and a fine knock from the Karnataka lad was a little too long due. However, not only did Agarwal rescue himself from the jaws of a possible snub, but also did he save Team India from failing against the Kiwis, keeping hopes of a series win alive.

The second Test against New Zealand got off to a delayed start, despite which Mayank Agarwal soared past the 100-run mark on the very first day. A gentle drive through extra cover to bring up his century symbolized Agarwal's nonchalant attitude, however, his celebration roared of a statement. The batter had played almost 200 deliveries before he brought up his century, maintaining composure even as wickets kept falling from the other end.

Mayank Agarwal Celebrates His Century Vs NZ

Having made his debut back in 2018, for Mayank Agarwal - who has a formidable record in domestic cricket - this was his only fourth century in international cricket. However, the century comes at a crucial juncture of his career, where Agarwal battles his former Punjab teammate KL Rahul, veteran Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the opener's spot - a point made clear by Wasim Jaffer's tweet on Agarwal's century.

While the Indian Twitterverse raged on Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal sending the skipper back for a duck, it celebrated Mayank Agarwal's century with equal zest. Here are some of the reactions:

If not for Rahane’s side strain, Mayank could’ve been sitting out of this test! Let that sink in. Top century, Mayank. 200 barli #DoddaMathu #INDvNZ — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) December 3, 2021

#Mayank may not have faced as much pressure in his debut at MCG in 2018! This is how fine players deal with crisis. A brilliant hundred when he and his team both needed it most. #INDvsNZTestSeries #IndvsNZtest pic.twitter.com/x9YAnuCSbN — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021

Well played mayank ... very imp century in the context of the match ! specially the counter attack on the spinner When India was 3 down 😍💚💚#IndvsNZtest #Mayank pic.twitter.com/xzgZZdedwW — Anika Singh (@Its_Anika_18) December 3, 2021

100 for Mayank Agarwal !! So so so happy for you!! 😭❤

That celebration tells us how important this knock meant for him. pic.twitter.com/Z6TXUcRNhk — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) December 3, 2021

The roar says it all. No one more than mayank deserved this hundred. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bmCMbu01PS — Siddhi (@_LoyalKohliFan) December 3, 2021

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

After losing three quick wickets, India was in troubled waters despite the openers providing a good start following Kohli's decision to bat first. India has lost three key wickets in quick succession, including that of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli, who was given out LBW off Ajaz Patel's bowling on the basis of non-conclusive evidence. However, Mayank Agarwal's fourth Test century rescued India whereas Wriddhiman Saha continues to play a valuable knock. At 64.3 overs, India was at 207 with four wickets lost.