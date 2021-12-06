Mayank Agarwal Watches His Name Getting Inscribed On Honours Board At Wankhede; See Pics

Team India Test opener Mayank Agarwal had his name inscribed on the Honours Board of Wankhede Stadium after he smacked an impressive 150 runs in the first innings of the second match against New Zealand.

The Virat Kohli-led side went on to record their biggest victory margin of 372 runs and also clinched the two-match India vs New Zealand series 1-0.

Mayank Agarwal's name inscribed on Wankhede's Honour Board

Mayank Agarwal was highly impressive in the second India vs New Zealand Test match as he smacked 150 runs in the first innings before scoring another fifty in the second. As a result of such an impressive batting display, he had the honour of watching his name inscribed on the Wankhede Stadium's Honour Board.

In both innings, Agarwal was dismissed by Ajaz Patel, who was the standout performer for New Zealand in what was a disappointing match for them for the most part. The left-arm spinner dismissed all ten Indian batters in the first innings before picking up another four wickets in the second. Consequently, he joined the likes of Anil Kumble and Jim Laker in an elite list of bowlers who have picked up all 10 wickets in an innings of the opposition.

IND vs NZ: Team India register dominating win over New Zealand

Team India won the second IND vs NZ Test match in convincing fashion as they achieved victory by a staggering margin of 372 runs, their highest margin of victory in history. Having batted first, the Virat Kohli-led side registered 325 runs on the board in the first innings, with the bulk of the scoring coming from Mayank Agarwal's bat. In reply, New Zealand only managed 62 runs in the first runs, thereby giving India a lead of 263 runs.

Although India had a substantial lead, they did not enforce the follow-on and instead chose to bat again by putting up even a bigger score to chase. India scored 276 runs in the second innings before declaring to give the Kiwis a tall task of chasing 538 runs to win the match. The Blackcaps failed to give a strong fight as they were dismissed for just 167 runs in the second innings.