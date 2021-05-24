Mayank Agarwal's Coach Makes Sensational Revelation About Batsman Ahead Of WTC Final 2021

India is all set to go against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Punjab Kings star Mayank Agarwal was named in the India squad for WTC Final which will also play the 5-Test match series against England. Mayank Agarwal had a noteworthy IPL 2021 season and he would be looking forward to carrying the same momentum in the England tour.

Mayank Agarwal's coach talks about his mindset after the Australia Test series

However, Mayank Agarwal’s coach RX Murali has revealed that the Punjab Kings batsman is still recovering from a major mental setback after being selected in the India squad for WTC Final. The mindset block in Agarwal was created during the 4-match Test series played between India and Australia. The first match of the Australia Test series took place on December 17, 2020, and Agarwal failed to display a promising batting performance due to which he was dropped from the playing XI after the second Test match. The Mayank Agarwal stats saw only 31 runs in his 4 innings from the first 2 Test matches.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Speaking about Mayank Agarwal’s hindered confidence to InsideSport, coach RX Murali said that it was all about the mindset and a person suddenly starts creating doubts in their mind when it doesn’t match up. Speaking about the mindset of Agarwal, he further added that the situation takes a person on a different spin altogether and that person completely loses out on the mental process that was once created. He also said that when a person starts doubting everything, it takes them to another mode.

Mayank Agarwal stats in IPL 2021

Even though Agarwal was dropped during the Australia Test series, the Mayank Agarwal IPL 2021 season saw him gain some fresh momentum in his batting performance. Playing for the Punjab Kings, Agarwal scored 260 runs from 7 matches with a healthy strike rate of 141.30. He had the highest score of 99 not out during the 2021 season and maintained an average of 43.33.

Agarwal's preparation ahead of the WTC Final 2021

Speaking on Agarwal’s preparation for the England tour, Murali said that for every overseas tour, a batsman needs to make certain adjustments. He compared the pitches in Australia and England saying that in Australia, the pitches are bouncier while in England, the ball moves laterally. Considering the difference, Murali revealed that he has worked on Agarwal's agility with the process of practice being an ongoing process.

Mayank Agarwal net worth

According to featuredsource.com, the Mayank Agarwal net worth is estimated to be around INR 35.5 crore. He is also included in the BCCI contract for Team India (Senior Men) in the Grade B category which gets him INR 3 crore annually. Mayank Agarwal IPL 2021 season with the Punjab Kings earned him INR 1 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Mayank Agarwal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: Punjab Kings Instagram