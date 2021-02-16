Mayank Agarwal's Wife Aashita Pens Sweetest 30th Birthday Wish For Him

India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal turned 30 years old on Tuesday. The attacking opener from Karnataka received plenty of wishes from fans, teammates, and various followers across several social media platforms. However, Mayank Agarwal's birthday was made special after a certain birthday wish stood out from everyone else's. It was a special wish from his wife who shared a beautiful post dedicated to him on his birthday.

Mayank Agarwal birthday: Wife pens sweet wish for Indian opener

Mayank Agarwal's wife Aashita Sood shared a beautiful message for the Indian international on his birthday. The duo knew each other from when they were younger and dated each other for over a couple of years before tying the knot on June 6, 2018. Mayank's wife who is a lawyer by profession and has an LLM in Intellectual Property Law shared a sweet sweet post on Instagram while wishing her better half.

She put up a cute photo of the couple and captioned it by wishing Mayank Agarwal a happy birthday. Aashita went on to mention how she feels that Mayank is the light at the end of the tunnel for her. She ended the caption by saying, "Love you forever & always!"

Mayank Agarwal made his debut in 2018 and featured against Australia for his maiden international call-up. Since then, the Karnataka player has played 14 Tests so far for the national team. Amassing 1,052 runs, Agarawal has helped himself to three centuries and four half-centuries in his short Test career. He has also represented India in five ODIs so far.

Mayank Agarwal has been with the Indian team for their ongoing India vs England Test series 2021. He and the Indian team are currently in Chennai with the Indian team playing the first two out of the four Test matches there. Agarwal was not a part of the playing 11 in the first Test match and warmed the bench during India's loss to England in Chennai as the visitors went 1-0 up in the series after defeating India by 227 runs. The attacking opener from Karnataka did not have much to do in the second test match either as he was again left out of the playing XI.

Mayank Agarwal net worth

Mayank Agarwal's net worth is estimated to be $5 million by kheltalk.com. These figures are derived from his contracts with the BCCI, his IPL salary, and known endorsements. Agarwal has featured in various teams during the IPL and has also played in a number of other domestic T20 series like the Karnataka Premier League. He was also signed up as the brand ambassador by Fast&Up last year.

Disclaimer: The above Mayank Agarwal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

