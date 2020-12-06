MBC Vs EBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Mohan Bagan will face East Bengal Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Sunday, December 6. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MBC vs EBC match prediction, probable MBC vs EBC playing 11 and MBC vs EBC Dream11 team.
Also Read: India Hit Test Mode With First Warm-up Game, Look To Sort Combinations
Speaking about MBC, they are currently placed at 5th spot on the points table and just outside the qualification stage for the knockout round. At the time of writing, MBC ere set to play Kalighat Club in the evening fixture on Saturday. The fixture was an important one for the side as it would have not only brought season back on track put also given them a fighting chance to qualify for the knockout stage.
On the other hand, EBC are very much in top four and at the time of writing were scheduled to play Tapan Memorial in their match. A win for them in this match will take them inside top three. Coming to match versus MBC, they tasted defeat by 5 wickets when these two teams faced each other last time and looking at current circumstances they will be only looking for win .
Also Read: Imran Tahir's IPL Salary 44.5% More Than Shahid Afridi And Mohd Amir's In LPL Put Together
Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav
Debabrata Das (WK), Sunil Kumar Dalal, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Anurag Tiwari, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Saurabh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee
Also Read India Vs Australia: Men In Blue Favourites To Wrap Up T20 Series Despite Jadeja's Absence
Shreevats Goswami
Anustup Majumdar
Sayan Shekhar Mandal
Writtick Chatterjee
As per our MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, EBC will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, top picks and MBC vs EBC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBC vs EBC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 2nd T20I match preview
1 hour ago
India vs Australia 2nd T20I live stream, pitch report, Sydney weather forecast, preview
1 hour ago
New Zealand beat West Indies by innings and 134 runs in 1st Test
3 hours ago
India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc to miss last two T20s due to family illness
3 hours ago
Varun Chakravarthy gives special mention to NCA head Rahul Dravid while nursing an injury
12 hours ago
AU A vs IND A Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, warm-up match preview and all details
13 hours ago