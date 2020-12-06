MBC Vs EBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match Preview

Mohan Bagan will face East Bengal Club in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge on Sunday, December 6. The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our MBC vs EBC match prediction, probable MBC vs EBC playing 11 and MBC vs EBC Dream11 team.

MBC vs EBC live: MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction and preview

Speaking about MBC, they are currently placed at 5th spot on the points table and just outside the qualification stage for the knockout round. At the time of writing, MBC ere set to play Kalighat Club in the evening fixture on Saturday. The fixture was an important one for the side as it would have not only brought season back on track put also given them a fighting chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

On the other hand, EBC are very much in top four and at the time of writing were scheduled to play Tapan Memorial in their match. A win for them in this match will take them inside top three. Coming to match versus MBC, they tasted defeat by 5 wickets when these two teams faced each other last time and looking at current circumstances they will be only looking for win .

MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11 for the MBC vs EBC Dream11 team

MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: EBC probable playing 11

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav

MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: MBC probable playing 11

Debabrata Das (WK), Sunil Kumar Dalal, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Anurag Tiwari, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Saurabh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee

MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MBC vs EBC Dream11 team

Shreevats Goswami

Anustup Majumdar

Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Writtick Chatterjee

MBC vs EBC match prediction: MBC vs EBC Dream11 team

MBC vs EBC live: MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction

As per our MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, EBC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MBC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, top picks and MBC vs EBC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBC vs EBC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: CAB Cricket / Twitter

