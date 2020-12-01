MBC Vs TOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

Mohun Bagan A.C (MBC) and Town Club (TOC) are slated to feature in Match 16 of the Bengal T20 Challenge, 2020. The MBC vs TOC live action is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1 at the Eden Gardens. Here is our MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction, MBC vs TOC Dream11 team and top picks.

MBC vs TOC live match preview

Town Club have emerged as the most dominant team in the competition so far. Having played five matches so far in the league, they have faced defeat only in a single fixture. Mohun Bagan A.C started their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign with a comprehensive win in the opening contest, however, they have failed to win consistently. They have two wins to their name in five matches and are placed at the fourth spot.

The upcoming contest will mark the second encounter between the two sides in the tournament. The teams were involved in a closely fought battle on Sunday, where the Town Club side trumped their opposition by 3 wickets. Mohun Bagan A.C posted a below-par scored of 136 after batting first. The table-toppers chased down the score in the very last over with 3 wickets to spare.

MBC vs TOC match prediction: MBC vs TOC Dream11 team, squad list

MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: MBC squad

Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Saurabh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sunil Kumar Dalal.

MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: TOC squad

MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MBC vs TOC playing 11

MD. Kaif

A Bhattacharjee

A Mazumder

W Chatterjee

MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction: MBC vs TOC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: G Basu

Batsmen: A Mazumder (vc), P Joshi, V Singh, K Saifi

All-rounders: KD. Kaif (c), A Bhattacharjee, P Yadav

Bowlers: A Ansari, S Ghosh, W Chaterjee

MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction

According to our MBC vs TOC match prediction, Town Club will win the contest.

Note: The MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction and MBC vs TOC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MBC vs TOC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

