MBC Vs TOC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Match Preview

Mohun Bagan AC are set for a blockbuster match against Town Club in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 29 from the Eden Gardens. Here is our MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction, team and other details of the Bengal T20 Challange fixture.

Today is a special day for Bengal Cricket...Wishing @CabCricket & all the teams, the very best for #BengalT20Challenge! pic.twitter.com/ehM9tq1feD — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 24, 2020

Currently ranked 5th on the table from their 3 matches played, Mohun Bagan AC has managed only a single win which came in the tournament opener against Calcutta Customs Club. After a 17-run win against them, Mohun Bagan AC have failed to gather winning momentum and suffered from 2 back-to-back losses. Those losses came against Tapan Memorial Club and Kalighat Cricket Club.

Also Read Hardik Pandya Beats Kedar Jadhav To Clinch Unique, All-time Indian ODI Record; Watch Video

Town Club, on the other hand, managed to beat Kalighat Club by 3 wickets in their first game of the inaugural season of the Bengal T20 Challenge. With 8 points against their name after 3 matches, Town Club currently sit at a comfortable 3rd position. Their only loss of the tournament as of now has come against Calcutta Customs Club who won by a heavy margin of 8 wickets.

Squads for MBC vs TOC playing 11s

Town Club squad: MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

Mohun Bagan squad: Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Saurabh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sunil Kumar Dalal.

Also Read GG Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Top picks for MBC vs TOC Dream11 team

Mohun Bagan: Manoj Tiwary, Sayan Ghosh

Town Club: Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee.

MBC vs TOC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Debabrata Das

Batsmen: Manoj Tiwary, S Gharami, A Mazumder, V Singh

All-Rounders: Md Kaif, P Yadav, A Bhattacharjee

Bowlers: A Chatterjee, S Ghosh, A Saha

MBC vs TOC match prediction and MBC vs TOC live details

Town Club is likely to hand Mohan Bagan the second defeat of their tournament. However, Mohun Bagan will be backing on Manoj Tiwary to sail their ship across the winning end. Fans can watch the MBC vs TOC live broadcast of the game on the FanCode app. Users can follow the official handle of the Cricket Association of Bengal to access live score updates of the game.

Also Read EBC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

Note: The MBC vs TOC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MBC vs TOC playing 11 and MBC vs TOC Dream11 team does not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.

Also Read Lanka Premier League 2020 GG Vs CK Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.