MBCC Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Men in Blue CC will battle it out against Catalunya CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs CTL match prediction, MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team and the probable MBCC vs CTL playing 11. The MBCC vs CTL live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: CTL Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

MBCC vs CTL live: MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming into the MBCC vs CTL live match, CTL would have an advantage as they will be well versed with the conditions. This would be their second match of the day and they will look to end the day on a high. MBCC will be playing their first match and would look to make a winning start. lBoth teams have some quality players in their team and will aim to get the full points on offer. Fans can expect a thrilling MBCC vs CTL live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the MBCC vs CTL playing 11.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team

MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: MBCC squad for MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Souvik Sengupta, Harjot Randhawa, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Chandrasekhar Grade, Harpreet Singh, Hemanth Narsipalli, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Naresh Kumar,Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Aditya Kandele, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Daljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Sam Phillips, Abhishek Borikar.

Also Read: Jos Buttler Pokes Fun At Steve Smith's Looks, Gives Comical Reason For The Same: Watch

MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi, Muhammad Asif Zia, Yasir Ali, Syed Rizvi, Zeeshan Asghar, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashar Ali, Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Asim Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Sharique Hussain Agha, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Pavan Kumar Nerella, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Wadood Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Naveed Gondal, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin, Nisar Ahmed.

Also Read: AB De Villiers' Hard-hit Ball Found By Sharjah Kid, Bangalore Has Special Message For Him

MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team

Yasir Ali

Prasanna Jathan

Naresh Kumar

Muhammad Asif Zia

MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction: MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team

MBCC vs CTL live: MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction

As per our MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, MBCC vs CTL top picks and MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBCC vs CTL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.