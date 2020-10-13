MBCC Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Men in Blue CC will battle it out against Catalunya CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs CTL match prediction, MBCC vs CTL Dream11 team and the probable MBCC vs CTL playing 11. The MBCC vs CTL live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: CTL Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview
Coming into the MBCC vs CTL live match, CTL would have an advantage as they will be well versed with the conditions. This would be their second match of the day and they will look to end the day on a high. MBCC will be playing their first match and would look to make a winning start. lBoth teams have some quality players in their team and will aim to get the full points on offer. Fans can expect a thrilling MBCC vs CTL live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the MBCC vs CTL playing 11.
Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Souvik Sengupta, Harjot Randhawa, Sunny Jaswal, Atul Kesar, Chandrasekhar Grade, Harpreet Singh, Hemanth Narsipalli, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Naresh Kumar,Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Aditya Kandele, Paramjot Randhawa, Goldy Jaswal, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Suvasish Das, Tinku Manoj Kumar, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Daljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Sam Phillips, Abhishek Borikar.
Also Read: Jos Buttler Pokes Fun At Steve Smith's Looks, Gives Comical Reason For The Same: Watch
Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nadim Hussain Naureen, Syed Khawar Raza Sherazi, Muhammad Asif Zia, Yasir Ali, Syed Rizvi, Zeeshan Asghar, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashar Ali, Rauf Zaman, Saqib Latif, Asim Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Sharique Hussain Agha, Muhammad Safdar Khan, Pavan Kumar Nerella, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Wadood Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Naveed Gondal, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin, Nisar Ahmed.
Also Read: AB De Villiers' Hard-hit Ball Found By Sharjah Kid, Bangalore Has Special Message For Him
Yasir Ali
Prasanna Jathan
Naresh Kumar
Muhammad Asif Zia
As per our MBCC vs CTL Dream11 prediction, CTL will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 29 Hyderabad vs Chennai pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
11 mins ago
Jos Buttler recalls David Warner's savage 2015 Ashes sledge that got to him; watch video
14 mins ago
Hardik Pandya wished on 27th birthday by super fan with special sketch; watch video
17 mins ago
MS Dhoni has THIS inspiration to look upto for winning crunch Hyderabad match
36 mins ago
Steve Smith names most annoying Australian teammate and it is NOT David Warner: Watch
49 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket-takers: Yuzvendra Chahal equals Rashid Khan with 10 wickets
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points