MBCC Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Men in Blue will battle it out against Gracia CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs GCC match prediction and MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team.MBCC vs GCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: 2 Zimbabwe Cricketers Positive For Virus
MBCC come into the match after losing their previous match against Falco Zalmi CC and so they will be eyeing for a win in this match and keep themselves in contention for the knockout stage. On the other hand, GCC are winless in the tournament and are rooted at the bottom of the points table. A win is must needed for GCC and for that they will have to play well. Though this match looks like a one-sided contest on paper, expect both teams to field their best players in the MBCC vs GCC playing 11.
Also Read: David Warner's Juggling Catch Applauded By Fans During Rajasthan Vs Hyderabad
Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.
Also Read: BCCI Miffed With Cricket Australia For Delays In Scheduling Winter Tour?
Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain.
Also Read: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Confirm New Big Bash League 2020-21 Deals
Shankar Kaligatla
Heera Mahey
Mukhtiar Singh
Bikramjit Singh
As per our MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Sourav Ganguly lauds Chris Gayle's IPL comeback; says being sidelined 'pinched him'
18 mins ago
2 Zimbabwe cricketers positive for virus
2 hours ago
IPL 2020: Manish Pandey wants the top 3 to deliver after anchoring Hyderabad's chase
10 hours ago
Hyderabad defeat Rajasthan by eight wickets as the race for qualifiers heats up
11 hours ago
LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Pandey-Shankar power Hyderabad to an 8-wicket win
16 hours ago
Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs WAR XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
11 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points