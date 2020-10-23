MBCC Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Men in Blue will battle it out against Gracia CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs GCC match prediction and MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team.MBCC vs GCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MBCC vs GCC live: MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction and preview

MBCC come into the match after losing their previous match against Falco Zalmi CC and so they will be eyeing for a win in this match and keep themselves in contention for the knockout stage. On the other hand, GCC are winless in the tournament and are rooted at the bottom of the points table. A win is must needed for GCC and for that they will have to play well. Though this match looks like a one-sided contest on paper, expect both teams to field their best players in the MBCC vs GCC playing 11.

MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team

MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: MBCC squad for MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team

Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.

MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: GCC squad for MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team

Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain.

MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team

Shankar Kaligatla

Heera Mahey

Mukhtiar Singh

Bikramjit Singh

MBCC vs GCC match prediction: MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team

MBCC vs GCC live: MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction

As per our MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC vs GCC top picks and MBCC vs GCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBCC vs GCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket



