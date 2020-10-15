MBCC Vs HCCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Men in Blue CC will battle it out against Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs HCCS match prediction, MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 team and the probable MBCC vs HCCS playing 11. The MBCC vs HCCS live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs MBCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

MBCC vs HCCS live: MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of the MBCC vs HCCS live match, Men in Blue CC lost to Catalunya CC by a massive margin of 40 runs and will look to bounce back from that crushing defeat. Coming to their opponents Hira CC Sabadell, they lost their previous match to Joves Units CC by a very narrow margin and will look to finish the match this time around. Fans can expect a thrilling MBCC vs HCCS live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the MBCC vs HCCS playing 11.

🏏🇪🇸 3️⃣ weeks of LIVE CRICKET continues 👉 day 4️⃣ with Gracia facing Raval Sporting. Both sides making their bow in European Cricket Series Barcelona. Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFtbJR🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/MwNJ1lbai9 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 15, 2020

Also Read: NAJ XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: MBCC squad for MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Atul Kesar, Suvasish Das, Sunil Jangir, Goldy Jaswal, Harpreet Singh

Also Read: Najmul XI Vs Tamim XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: HCCS squad for MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Anwar Ul Haq, Bakhtair Khalid, Shanawar Shahzad, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Ikram Ul Haq, Mehmood Akhtar, Arshad Gujjar, Fakhar Chattha, Ali Azmat, Shanawar Ali, Riaz Ahmed

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Goes For Holiday? 'Master Blaster' Keeps Fans Guessing On Instagram

MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Bakhtair Khalid

Shankar Kaligatla

Mehmood Akhtar

Sachin Sudarshana

MBCC vs HCCS match prediction:MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction

MBCC vs HCCS live: MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction

As per our MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, MBCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, MBCC vs HCCS top picks and MBCC vs HCCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBCC vs HCCS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.