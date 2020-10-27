MBCC Vs PMCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Men in Blue will battle it out against Pak Montcada CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MBCC vs PMCC match prediction and MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 team. The MBCC vs PMCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Thrilled To See Skipper Rohit Sharma Back In The Nets

MBCC vs PMCC live: MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction and preview

It is a do-or-die situation for MBCC as they need to win the match and keep their playoff chances alive. They will have to beat PMCC by a good margin as net run rate is likely to come into the play when the league phase comes to an end. On the other hand, PMCC are third on the points table and have some catching up to do in order to make it inside the top 2.

A win in this match will not only help them lessen the gap but also provide some breather from other teams below them. Expect both teams to play their best players in MBCC vs PMCC playing 11

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy 'never Gives Up': Cricketers, Fans Laud Spinner For India Team Call Up

MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 team

MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: MBCC squad for MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 team

Prasanna Jathan, Sachin Sudarshana, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sanjeev Tiwari, Puneet Shrimali, Vicky Singh, Daljit Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Harpreet Singh, Chandrasekhar Gade, Paramjot Randhawa, Ajay Rawat, Sunil Jangir, Sunny Jaswal.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens After Limited-overs Snub From The Australia Series

MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: PMCC squad for MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 team

Raja Adeel (c), Ibrar Hussain, Asjad Butt, Nawazish Ali, Prince Dhiman, Hafiz Usman Anwar, Usman Ali, Khizar Ali, Mohsin Ali, Amir Shahzad, and Syed Hashim Mir (wk), Hassan Ali Raza, Jafar Iqbal, Bilal Hassan, Nasir Shahzad, Gopi Singh, Yasir Mehmood.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Biggest Name To Miss Out On Australia Tour, Witty Memes Bombard Twitter

MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 team

Nawazish Ali

Prince Dhiman

Puneet Shrimali

Ibrar Hussain

MBCC vs PMCC match prediction: MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 team

MBCC vs PMCC live: MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction

As per our MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction, PMCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC vs PMCC top picks and MBCC vs PMCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MBCC vs PMCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.