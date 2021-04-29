MCA postpones T20 Mumbai League until further notice in wake of COVID-19 crisis

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the 3rd edition of the T20 Mumbai League in wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India. The Mumbai Cricket Association said that in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country it has decided to defer the conduct of the T20 Mumbai League "until further notice".

"In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and keeping in mind the safety of all stakeholders involved, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the conduct of 3rd edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice," a press release from MCA President Vijay Patil and T20 Mumbai League chairman Milind Narvekar read.

The first two editions of the league were held in 2018 and 2019. The third edition, which was originally slated to be held in 2020, couldn't be organised because of COVID-19 restrictions in India. The league was then moved to 2021, however, the MCA has postponed it again due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 disease in the country. With the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in India in November, it seems unlikely that the T20 Mumbai League will take place this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as several international players have left the tournament mid-season due to the worsening situation in the country. Last year, the BCCI had to organise the IPL in UAE due to restrictions in India in wake of the COVID outbreak. The IPL came back home this year but matches are being held without spectators as cases are still rising sharply in the country.

COVID-19 in India

India is currently witnessing the peak of the outbreak as more people are coming out positive in the ongoing second wave. India registered over 3,80,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the eighth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 3,600 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 on April 28. India has registered 18 million cases so far, of which 2 lakh people have lost their lives. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

(Image Credit: Twitter/T20Mumbai)

